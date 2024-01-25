One woman made an interesting TikTok video showing her mother's long coily hair care routine

The TikTokker showed people how her mother maintained the length of her hair, which looked healthy and long

The woman shared that her mother uses a protective style to achieve length, which left many impressed

A woman posted a video doing her mother's hair. The video got lots of attention as people were impressed by the mother's hair length.

A TikTok video shows a woman doing her mom's hair, and many were amazed. Image: @lethabo.lmj

Source: TikTok

Netizens were interested in the hair care routine flooded the comments. Many were raving, asking for details.

Woman shows off mother's healthy hair

An online user @lethabo.lmj told people that her mother only uses one protective style, Benny and Betty. In the clip, the woman showed that her mother had shoulder-length thick hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA eager to know mother's hair growth secrets

To grow hair, the TikTokker's mom uses Benny and Betty hairstyles to maintain her hair. The creator explained that these are similar to cornrows done with wool.

A stranger commented:

"FINALLY!! Someone who actually says ben and Betty not BENNY and Betty."

mellineybuys asked:

"What is Ben and Betty?"

Lethabo · Creator replied:

"It’s like cornrows but with wool. I don’t know how to best explain it but that’s the closest.""

tumelo gushed:

"Her hair is so beautiful and rich."

Lantie_Mogowe added:

"Ya'll have beautiful hair."

Woman's long hair amazes TikTok viewers

A woman showed people how she styled her long hair. Online users were fascinated as they watched her.

Young girl turns heads with her gorgeous natural hair

Briefly News previously reported that researchers say the global hair care industry is worth billions, and women are always looking for products to make their hair strong and beautiful.

An Instagram video of a young girl went viral, and people wanted to know how the girl maintained her gorgeous hair.

The clip was posted by @africanhairsummit which is a page that promotes black natural hair, and they have close to half a million followers.

Source: Briefly News