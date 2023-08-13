A woman filmed a video of her monthly maintenance day, and it did not bode over well with some online peeps

The lady went to a salon in Braamsfontein where she wanted to do her hair, nails and lashes in a single visit

People were fascinated because the stunner detailed the entire process, and some had thought about her wig install

A woman wanted to look good at the end of the day. This TikTokker did her monthly beauty maintenance in one day in Johannesburg.

A TikTok video of a young woman's maintenance day left many divided about whether it looked good. Image: @roset_.

Source: TikTok

The inside look at how she maintains her looks received more than 7 000 likes. People share their thoughts about how she looked at the end.

Woman does monthly maintenance in Braamfontein

@roset__ made videos showing what she had to go through to look presentable. The video showed her her sew-in weave was installed, as well as her nails and lashes. Watch the video below:

TikTok users discuss maintenance day end result

Many people thought they would give their honest opinions of the woman's maintenance day final product. Peeps were amazed that the hairdresser put wig glue directly on the stunner's hair. Read what netizens had to say below:

Mandy Sibisi said:

"Glue on edges."

Amahle concluded:

"Nothing came out right."

odirileM2018 added:

"Yohhhh that install is not it."

AuntyCroc commented:

"As long as you are happy chommie."

Mangwane admitted:

"Muhle but installation is not."

busisiwesiwentuli arued:

"Comment section is sooo mean, its okay if she likes it."

Mzansi loves to see others' salon misadventures

Many people are offering fascinated when they see others get their hair done. One woman was the viral hit after her hair fell out, thanks to a salon visit.

"Waba sober same time": Lady's wig slides off mid-groove and has SA howling

Briefly News previously reported that a lady on TikTok lived every wig wearer's worst nightmare. The lady got her hair done and headed out to paint the town red.

Peeps could not get over the video showing the disaster that was the woman's hair. The TikTok got a quarter of a million likes, as peeps' hearts broke for the stunner.

TikTokker @magoodies12 was not happy after her fresh install slid right off while she was in public.The lady was at groove when her wig shifted off her head.

Source: Briefly News