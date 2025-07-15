Two Springbok fans shared that they had practised the Afrikaans part of the national anthem in time for the Bokke's match against Italy

Known as Die Stem , the Afrikaans verse was written by CJ Langenhoven in May 1918 and accepted as the official national anthem in 1957 and remained so until 1994

Many South Africans in the TikTok video's comment section were proud of the young women's efforts

Springbok fans admitted that they had practised the Afrikaans part of the national anthem before attending the match. Images: @l.ithalethu

Two young women had South Africans beaming when they shared that they had learned the Afrikaans part of the national anthem in time for a rugby game.

The fans attended the Springboks' match against Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, 12 July, which resulted in a 45-0 win. One of the ladies, Lithalethu, uploaded a video on her TikTok account showing how she and her friend, Palesa, sang their hearts out before the start of the match.

When it was time for the Afrikaans part (that some South Africans usually struggle with), Lithalethu and Palesa sang confidently with their one hand placed on their chest and smiles on their faces.

The history behind Die Stem

According to the South African Government's website, the Afrikaans part (Die Stem van Suid-Afrika) of the national anthem stems from a poem written by CJ Langenhoven in May 1918, with the music composed in 1921 by Reverend ML de Villiers.

To close their daily broadcasts, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) played both the United Kingdom's God Save the King/Queen and Die Stem. It was on 31 May 1928 when it was first sung publicly after the official hoisting of the nation's flag in the Mother City.

However, it was not until 2 May 1957 that the government announced that Die Stem had been accepted as South Africa's official national anthem until 1994.

South Africans take pride in the national anthem. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Springbok fans warm SA's heart

After seeing the two young women take pride in their national anthem, several social media users headed to the post's comment section to give the dedicated ladies a round of applause.

A proud @yusuf_02100791 shared with the online community:

"When everything looks like doom and gloom for South Africans, you will see all these people and hope flares up again."

@jeanwicki said in the comment section:

"Well done! I wish most of us had the courage to sing Nkosi with the same conviction."

@matriarosa complimented the women, writing:

"Perfek! You are so oulik."

@siya1.odogwu wrote with a laugh:

"Many of us don't know the meaning, but we sing. Even if we translate it, we forget."

@33z33ee, who had something else on their mind, commented:

"Anthem aside, can we talk about how pretty these girls are looking at a rugby game? Yes, queens."

@ziniangel told the public:

"This is what South Africa is when the politicians are not dividing us. This country can be a first-world country without government division."

Take a look at the ladies' attempt in the TikTok video below:

