A group of men sitting in a taxi going to WITS showed themselves dancing and singing along to an Afrikaans track

The young gentlemen listened to Funky by Biggy featuring Jack Parow, Loufi and beatsbyhand

Members of the online community loved the viral video and shared words of positivity in the comments

A few young guys could not contain their excitement for an Afrikaans song. Images: BFG Images / Getty Images, @chicojuniorbean / TikTok

A group of men filled a taxi with positive vibes when they bopped their heads to an infectious Afrikaans song.

TikTokker @chicojuniorbean shared the video on the popular app, showing viewers that the taxi and its passengers were on their way to the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS). However, the group did not sit in silence as they approached the entrance to the tertiary institution.

The cameraperson who sat in front swung their camera to the men at the back who jammed to the song Funky by Biggy featuring Jack Parow, Loufi and beatsbyhand on full blast.

While some sat quietly at the back of the vehicle, the guys in front thoroughly enjoyed the track as they showed off their energy as the song played.

Netizens react to the men jamming to the Afrikaans song

While some people may think Afrikaans music is generally enjoyed by white people, this group of young, black men removed such stereotypes in their viral video and sparked positive reactions in the comments.

@itsleigh13 laughed and told the online community:

"The guy in the middle is jolling so hard. He didn't have to go to the club. The club came to him."

A proud @lostwithdyl wrote:

"It's good to see SA uniting! I’m checking my Afrikaans boeties vibing to amapiano, and my Zulu brother jolling to Afrikaans jams."

@blvck_carrot said of the vehicle:

"The only taxi I want to be in."

@g.o.a.t_dax_life was one of many who shared their surprise:

"I was not expecting the vibe as soon as he turned the camera. Well done gents, love the spirit."

Schoolchildren sing popular Afrikaans song in class

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a group of school pupils who got excited as they sang Del la Rey by Bok van Blerk.

Despite the song's controversial background, many South Africans enjoyed the video and showed the pupils love in the comments section.

