A video of a male nurse busting some moves during a break has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok shows the healthcare provider demonstrating some fancy footwork to a Gqom song

Many netizens were impressed by his smooth moves and flooded his post with sweet and funny comments

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A dancing male nurse demonstrated how he keeps his patients happy. Image: @ted_baandie69/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video of a male nurse dancing with great skill had many Mzansi netizens, particularly the ladies, entertained.

The video posted on TikTok by @ted_baandie69 shows him dressed in his work uniform as he demonstrates an impressive dance routine and some fancy footwork to a Gqom track.

Gqom is a genre of electronic dance music that emerged in the early 2010s from Durban, South Africa, pioneered largely by producer DJ Lag, Rudeboyz, Griffit Vigo, and Citizen Boy. It was developed from kwaito, a subgenre of house music from South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens show the dancing nurse love online

Nursing is often seen as a female-dominated profession, so seeing a man dancing and enjoying his work can challenge stereotypes and show that anyone can be a nurse.

The nurse's dance moves made quite an impression among his online friends, who flooded his post with compliments and flirty comments.

Clockey_McQueen_secret⏳♥️ said:

"So much talent uyaqena ukuvele ube iEntertainer?"

pupuzana_ replied:

"Dlala mhlengi wempilo zabantu ."

makawamuntuthukok commented:

"Ngaze ngakhwehlela webantu."

Simo_Bongeka! ♥️ wrote:

"Ngavele ngazizwa ngineShayvi Sir! ."

ZAMANYOSI commented:

"Ngicela ubayi patient yakho Doc."

Young woman celebrates becoming a permanent nurse after 3 months of unemployment

In another story, Briefly News reported that the stress and struggle of unemployment is real; sadly, many Mzansi youth can relate.

That is why one young South African woman, Thando Hadebe (@u_thandohadebe), was over the moon when she finally secured a job as a nurse after three months of unemployment.

The nurse posted a video on TikTok of herself dressed in her work uniform as she shares a glimpse of her activities at work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News