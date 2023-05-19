A male nurse got the women of Mzansi feeling all hot and bothered, seeking urgent medical attention

TikTok user @parfaitmunyemana decided to try out a TikTok dance challenge while in uniform

Mzansi women did not hold back in the comments, claiming this man was a gift from God

Nothing like a man in uniform dedicating his life to saving lives, right?! This South African male burse had hearts throbbing and temperatures rising when he dropped a spicy TikTok dance challenge video.

While women are often assumed to like the ‘bad boys’ it is really the soft hearts that get women going. This man trended for all the right reasons. The video got a whopping 1.8 million views!

Mzansi male nurse drops fire TikTok dance challenge video

TikTok user @parfaitmunyemana decided to try out a TikTok dance challenge. Doing it in his nurse uniform, our guy delivered a flaming entry!

Take a look at this hunky man doing his thing:

Mzansi women couldn’t help themselves in the comments

This hunky nurse had women feeling all kinds of things, suddenly needing medical attention from a certain dancing male nurse, lol. The comment section got wild!

Read some of the thirsty comments:

thandie000 said:

“Which hospital is this I haven't been feeling well for a while now”

Nompumelelowotshela said:

“All of a sudden I’m not afraid of needles ”

sekulungile_mkhize said:

“I just remembered that I'm not feeling well.... usebenzela kuphi ngigulele ngakhona ”

Mayibongwe Melindah Sibanda said:

“Ladies ladies . Y’all are blessing me here by the comment section ”

KeaM said:

“Guys, God does create My goodness now this man is near perfection”

