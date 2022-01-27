Once There was a King Zee World: cast, plot summary, full story, teasers

Unfortunately, some love stories do not have happy endings. However, they do have some great lessons that you can pick along as you binge watch on them. One of such dramas is the Once There was a King Zee World series. Here is everything you should know about the soapie.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Once There was a King Zee World series is a romantic Indian series that goes by the Hindi name Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. Photo: @fakhru.rashid

Source: Instagram

You cannot compile a list of the best Bollywood love series and not include Once There was a King Zee World. Its twists, plot, and cast members are nothing but spot on! Get to know more about the series here.

Once There was a King Zee World

This is an Indian series that goes by the Hindi name Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani. The plot summary of season one of Once There Was a King Indian series focuses on the love story of Rani Gayatri and Ranaji.

In season two, the series focuses on their daughter Rani and son-in-law Raja after they die in the hands of Badi Rani Maa.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

How many seasons does Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani have?

It has three seasons in total.

How many episodes are there for Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani?

There are 504 episodes in the three seasons as of January 2022.

Where can I find Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani's season 4 teasers?

You can only find Once There Was a King teasers for seasons 1, 2, and 3. There are no teasers or updates on a season 4.

Once There was a King: full story of season 1

The plot summary of season one of the Once There Was a King Indian series focuses on the love story of Rani Gayatri and Ranaji. Photo: @avrillyza90_.

Source: Instagram

The TV series set is in the 40s. It shows Ranaji returning to Ameerkot after six years of serving in the war against the British. The series introduces a beauty known as Gayatri, the daughter of a wealthy zamindar. However, she is considered Manglik (inauspicious by birth).

Rana Indravadhan Singh (Ranaji) is Ameerkot’s king. His mother, Rajmata Priyamvada, owes Gayatri’s father. Since she cannot repay the debt, she offers her son to marry Gayatri, which he unwillingly does.

Even so, the two start forming a bond after exchanging vows. Their bond, however, is interrupted by Badi Rani Maa who pretends to be Avdhesh, Sulakshana, Rageshowri, and so many more. Due to Badi Rani Maa and Rageshowri, Ranaji weds Rageshowri, but he loses his memory and forgets Gayatri.

Badi throws Gayatri off a cliff but she survives and is rescued by Lukhan. She disguises herself as Savitri to help Ranaji regain his memory.

Badi Maa later discovers that Gayatri is alive so she plots to expose her to King Ranaji.

Badi Rani Maa throws Gayatri off a cliff in season 1 of Once There was a King but she survives. However, this is just the start of her suffering in the hands of Badi. Photo: @ek_tha_raja_ek_thi_rani05

Source: Instagram

On the day Gayatri is to unveil Badi Maa for who she is to the king, Badi places so many threats, including placing a bomb in her carriage. However, she escapes unhurt, but then Badi Maa pours water on her in front of the king, revealing her real face.

An angry king send Gayatri and Rajmata to the dungeon but later visits Gayatri seeking for the truth. Although Badi Maa wants the two dead, the king asks for a redo of the scene at the crime. In light of this, Badi Maa switches the fake bullets with real ones, like she did the last time.

However, when the king shoots Gayatri, she does not die, revealing that he switched the bullets again after Badi Maa. Badi Maa is angry and asks her goons to intervene. However, they are arrested by Rajmata’s goons.

Badi Maa surprises them all when she removes a huge gun from her clothes and points it at King Rana’s face. Swarnalekha and Lukhan intervene and knock Badi Maa’s head with a stick, making her fall unconscious. She is then sent to the dungeon with Rageshowri.

The palace is in merry as Lukhan and Swarna wed. Unfortunately, Badi Maa’s son Kunwar helps his mother escape, and she graces the occasion with a jungle man named Kaal.

Kaal sadly kills Ranaji during a face off but Lukhan manages to save Gayatri and Rajmata to the palace before he could kill her. Swarna is surprised to wake up to dead bodies, including that of Kind Ranaji. She is imprisoned by Badi Maa until she delivers Lukhan’s child.

Meanwhile, Gayatri steals Ranaji’s body and gives him a proper send off with some loyal men of Ameerkot. She also rescues her mother, who Badi Maa is using to get to her. Nine months pass and she gives birth to a healthy baby girl.

Season 1 of Once There was a King Zee World has a tragic ending, marked by the death of Gayatri and her lover Ranaji. Photo: @ektharajaekthi

Source: Instagram

Kaal has already become the king. Since an order was placed to kill all pregnant women, Gayatri went into hiding and has been training with Rajmata. So, after delivery, she accompanies Rajmata and Lukhan alongside her baby girl to go finish Kaal.

They succeed and reclaim the throne of Ameerkot. Badi Maa begs for forgiveness from Gayatri but she kicks her away. Badi Maa tries to stab the baby tied to her back but stabs Gayatri who falls down.

But, before she breaths her last breat, she gifts Badi Maa a gift. Rajmata, who manages to rescue Gayatri’s baby, escapes but they soon catch up with Chandravadan. Intead of killing them, he lets them go after Rajmata go convince him that he will never rule Ameerkot as the throne has already been passed to Kaal. Season 1 ends with Rajmata, Lukhan, and the baby girl (Rani) all safe and in a vehicle headed to another place.

Once There Was a King cast members

The amazing and talented actors behind this entertaining series are as follows:

Drashti Dhami as Gayatri

Drashti Dhami plays the role of Gayatri in Once There was a King Zee World. Photo: @dhamidrashti

Source: Instagram

Sartaj Gill as Raja Singh, Swar Hingonia, and Kunwar Rajveer

Eisha Singh as Rani Singh Deo, Mahiam Joshi, Naina Singh, and Rani Chauhan

Eisha Sigh plays the roles of Rani Singh Deo, Mahiam Joshi, Naina Singh, and Rani Chauhan in Once There was a King Zee World. Photo: @eishasingh

Source: Instagram

Siddhant Karnick as Man Singh II (Rana Indravadan Singh Deo)

Siddhant Karnik stars Man Singh II in Once There was a King Zee World. Photo: @siddhantkarnick

Source: Instagram

Anita Raj as Rajmata Priyamvada Devi

Surekha Sikri as Badi Rani Maa

Anjum Fakih as Rani Rageshwori Singh

Anjum Fakih is the actress who plays the role of Rani Rageshwori Singh in Once There was a King Zee World. Photo: @nzoomfakih

Source: Instagram

Moon Banerrjee as Sethani Damyanti Devi

Chetan Hansraj as Maharaja Kaal Singh

Akshay Anand as Kunwar Chandravadan Singh Deo

Akshay plays the role of Kunwar in Once There was a King Zee World. Photo: @akshayblvd

Source: Instagram

Puneet Sharma as Lukhan

Priya Tandon as Kunwarani Swarnalekha Lakshyaraj

The Once There was a King Zee World Indian series is nothing but entertaining. It focuses on the love story of Rani Gayatri and Ranaji who are killed by Rani Badi Maa. Despite their demise, their love story continues through their daughter Rani and son-in-law Raja.

READ ALSO: Soulmate Starlife series: cast with images, plot summary, full story, teasers

Briefly.co.za shared an article about the Soulmate Starlife series. If you love Bollywood drama, then this show is perfect for you.

It premiered in 2013 and last aired in 2014. Even so, the series has all the drama that will keep up binge watching. Check more details about it here!

Source: Briefly News