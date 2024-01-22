Vin Diesel's net worth and salary: How the actor spends his fortune?

Talking about iconic actors in blockbuster Hollywood movies is only possible by mentioning Vin Diesel, best known as Dominic Toretto in Fast and Furious. Over the years, he has gained a substantial fan base and amassed significant wealth from his career. As a result, Vin Diesel's net worth positions him among the top 10 highest-paid Hollywood stars globally. But then, how much does the star make and possess?

Iconic actor and voice-over actor Vin Diesel. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is Vin Diesel's net worth? The Riddick star's net worth runs into millions of dollars because of the billions his films rake at the box office. He earns massive salaries from his appearances in movies, especially from the Fast and the Furious franchise. He is not just an actor with a booming deep voice trademark but a screenplay writer, movie director, and producer.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Mark Sinclair Nickname Vin Diesel Gender Male Date of birth 18 July 1967 Age 56 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Alameda County, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Bald Mother Delora Vincent Father Irving Vincent (stepfather) Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Paloma Jimenez Children 3 School Hunter College, City University of New York Profession Actor, voice actor, movie director, producer Net worth $225 million Social media handle Instagram

How much is Vin Diesel worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vin Diesel's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $225 million. He has these gross earnings from his movie career, endorsements, and production company. Below is a sneak peek into his career and breakdown of assets.

Movie career

Vin Diesel started acting at the age of seven. His first movie role was in the 1990's movie Awakenings. Then, he wrote, directed, and produced a short drama titled Multi-Facial in 1994. He became known as Steven Spielberg after his movie was displayed at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival.

The Hollywood elite began making headlines after he was featured in the first Fast and Furious movie in 2001. Since then, he has appeared in eleven more movie parts, including Fast X, released in May 2023. He has also done voice acting in movies, television series, and video games.

The net worth of Vin Diesel comes mainly from his movies and voice-over work. His films have generated more than $7 billion at the worldwide box office. The Fast and Furious franchise is tagged as the seventh highest-grossing movie series of all time, with $7.33 billion at the worldwide box office.

Aside from Diesel's success in other years, in 2017, The Fate of the Furious accumulated over 1.2 billion in box office sales, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage made over $300 million, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 made $773 million in sales. According to Forbes, the iconic actor earned $54.3 million that year and became the third highest-paid actor of the year. He has received $20 million for both F9 and Fast X.

Vin Diesel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Zerojack/Star Max/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Filmography

Below are a few of Vin Diesel's movies list:

S/N Movie title Role Year 1 Multi-Facial Mike 1995 2 Saving Private Ryan Private Adrian Caparzo 1998 3 The Fast and the Furious Dominic Toretto 2001 4 xXx Xander Cage 2002 5 The Chronicles of Riddick Richard B. Riddick 2004 6 Fast Five Dominic Toretto 2011 7 Fast & Furious 6 Dominic Toretto 2013 8 Guardians of the Galaxy Groot (voice) 2014 9 The Last Witch Hunter Kaulder 2015 10 Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk Shroom 2016 11 xXx: Return of Xander Cage Xander Cage 2017 12 Avengers: Infinity War Groot (voice) 2018 13 I Am Groot Groot (voice) 2022–present

Music career

Aside from acting, Diesel also ventured into music. In 2020, Kygo produced a song for him titled Feel Like I Do, which debuted on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He also released another one titled Days Are Gone.

Business ventures

Diesel owns a movie production company named One Race Films, which was established in 1995. He also owns video game developer Tigon Studios, and he provides voice and motion capture for Tigon's releases. The xXx actor runs a record label named Racetrack Records.

Real estate

As a wealthy man, Diesel buys and lives lavishly in luxurious houses. He purchased a 1,517-square-foot home for $562,500 in February 2000. He later listed the property for 1.2 million in 2016. Vin Diesel's house is in Beverly Hills and is worth more than $5 million.

Vin at the Mexico City premiere of Fast X at Plaza Toreo Parque Central. Photo: Manuel Velasquez

Source: Getty Images

Cars

Diesel owns several cars, three yachts, and one private jet. He is a car collector with some of the world's most luxurious and expensive cars. Some of his car collections include a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, a 2010 BMW E60 M5, a super rare 2014 Lykan Hypersports, Bentley, Chevrolet, Jaguar, and Ford. He also has an Aston Martin luxury car that is worth $230,000.

Does Vin Diesel own Fast and Furious?

Diesel rumouredly owns the franchise, but this is yet to be confirmed. Universal Pictures, a subsidiary of NBCUniversal, is the original owner. However, in 2013, Comcast bought NBCUniversal shares, making them the principal owner.

How much does Vin Diesel make for Groot?

Diesel has acquired $54 million from his voiced character of Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy since 2014. Hence, Vin Diesel's Groot salary is estimated at $15 million for each series he voiced for I Am Groot.

Vin Diesel's net worth has been increasing by the millions over the years. The actor accumulates and earns from his incredible talent and works in show business. As a result, he remains one of the fans' favourites as they are keen to see more of his successes and him on their screen.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi's net worth: What companies and banks does he own?

As published on Briefly, Peter Obi's net worth has become a hot topic since he attempted to become the Federal Republic of Nigeria's president in the 2023 general election.

Although he came third behind Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the country's current president, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, he gained massive followers, ensuring that many people are interested in knowing his source of wealth.

Source: Briefly News