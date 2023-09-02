Global site navigation

Don Cheadle's net worth: How much is the Marvel actor worth?
Don Cheadle's net worth: How much is the Marvel actor worth?

by  Tshepiso Ntombela

Don Cheadle is an American actor and filmmaker popularly well-known for some of the best Hollywood movies, including The Guard, Hotel Rwanda, Miles Ahead, and Crash. His success in the entertainment industry has fans questioning his earnings such that they ask what Don Cheadle's net worth is.

Don Cheadle young
Don Cheadle attends the photocall for White Noise at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa
Source: Getty Images

How much was Don Cheadle paid for Iron Man 2? The star made over $1 million from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Don continues to be celebrated for his acting prowess and has received fitting accolades.

Don's profile summary and bio

Full name Don Frank Cheadle Jr
GenderMale
Date of birth29 November 1964
Age59 years old as of 2023
Zodiac sign Sagittarius
Place of birthKansas City, Missouri, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityBlack
SexualityHeterosexual
Height5 feet 8 inches
Weight 75 kg
Eye colourDark brown
Hair colourBlack and grey
Marital statusMarried
OccupationActor, director and producer
Net worth $40 million
Social mediaInstagram Twitter

Don Cheadle's salary in Marvel

Don has been featured in various movies by Marvel Cinematic Universe, which have made millions of dollars in revenue. Sources estimate that his salary at the American media franchise was between $4 and $7 million.

Don Cheadle's salary in Iron Man

In this movie, he received a salary of $1 million and played the character of James Rhodes, who was initially to be played by Terrence Howard. However, Terrence did not go ahead with playing this role as the $8 million he was promised for the role did not materialise. Thus, Don accepted the salary for the character.

Don Cheadle in Stranger Things

Rumours have stated that he will join the cast of Stranger Things. However, these remain speculations as no formal statement has been released confirming that he will join the Netflix series.

How much has Don Cheadle made from Marvel?

What did Don Cheadle get paid for Iron Man?
Don Cheadle is seen arriving at the Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Franco Origlia.
Source: Getty Images

Don has reportedly made a collective income of less than $7 million from the Marvel movies he has appeared in. These are Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Don Cheadle's movies and television shows

He has appeared in over a hundred movies and TV shows, some of which have bagged him prestigious awards and nominations. The productions follow below:

Movies

  • 2022: White Noise as Murray
  • 2021: No Sudden Move as Curt Goynes
  • 2020: Don't Look Deeper as Martin
  • 2019: Avengers: End Game as James Rhodes/ War Machine
  • 2012: Flight as Hugh Lang
  • 2009: Brooklyn's Finest as Tango
  • 2008: Traitor as Samir Horn
  • 2007: Ocean's Thirteen as Bashir Tarr

Television shows

  • 2023: Secret Invasion as Rhodney
  • 2023: Dave as Don Cheadle
  • 2022: The Transatlantic Slave Trade as Narrator
  • 2022: The Boys Presents: Diabolical as Nubian Prince
  • 2019-2021: Black Monday as Mo Monroe
  • 2012: 30 Rock as Don Cheadle

How much is the actor Don Cheadle worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Don is worth $40 million. He accumulated this net worth primarily from his career in the showbiz industry. The actor has other business endeavours contributing to his wealth.

How much is the black actor Don Cheadle worth?
Don Cheadle attends the White Noise opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil
Source: Getty Images

Don Cheadle's net worth is evidence of his success as an actor and filmmaker. His hard work and resilience have ensured that the US and global audience remain entertained and exposed to his acting talent.

