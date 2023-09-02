Don Cheadle's net worth: How much is the Marvel actor worth?
Don Cheadle is an American actor and filmmaker popularly well-known for some of the best Hollywood movies, including The Guard, Hotel Rwanda, Miles Ahead, and Crash. His success in the entertainment industry has fans questioning his earnings such that they ask what Don Cheadle's net worth is.
How much was Don Cheadle paid for Iron Man 2? The star made over $1 million from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Don continues to be celebrated for his acting prowess and has received fitting accolades.
Don's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Don Frank Cheadle Jr
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|29 November 1964
|Age
|59 years old as of 2023
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Kansas City, Missouri, USA
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Sexuality
|Heterosexual
|Height
|5 feet 8 inches
|Weight
|75 kg
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Hair colour
|Black and grey
|Marital status
|Married
|Occupation
|Actor, director and producer
|Net worth
|$40 million
|Social media
Don Cheadle's salary in Marvel
Don has been featured in various movies by Marvel Cinematic Universe, which have made millions of dollars in revenue. Sources estimate that his salary at the American media franchise was between $4 and $7 million.
Don Cheadle's salary in Iron Man
In this movie, he received a salary of $1 million and played the character of James Rhodes, who was initially to be played by Terrence Howard. However, Terrence did not go ahead with playing this role as the $8 million he was promised for the role did not materialise. Thus, Don accepted the salary for the character.
Don Cheadle in Stranger Things
Rumours have stated that he will join the cast of Stranger Things. However, these remain speculations as no formal statement has been released confirming that he will join the Netflix series.
How much has Don Cheadle made from Marvel?
Don has reportedly made a collective income of less than $7 million from the Marvel movies he has appeared in. These are Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.
Don Cheadle's movies and television shows
He has appeared in over a hundred movies and TV shows, some of which have bagged him prestigious awards and nominations. The productions follow below:
Movies
- 2022: White Noise as Murray
- 2021: No Sudden Move as Curt Goynes
- 2020: Don't Look Deeper as Martin
- 2019: Avengers: End Game as James Rhodes/ War Machine
- 2012: Flight as Hugh Lang
- 2009: Brooklyn's Finest as Tango
- 2008: Traitor as Samir Horn
- 2007: Ocean's Thirteen as Bashir Tarr
Television shows
- 2023: Secret Invasion as Rhodney
- 2023: Dave as Don Cheadle
- 2022: The Transatlantic Slave Trade as Narrator
- 2022: The Boys Presents: Diabolical as Nubian Prince
- 2019-2021: Black Monday as Mo Monroe
- 2012: 30 Rock as Don Cheadle
How much is the actor Don Cheadle worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Don is worth $40 million. He accumulated this net worth primarily from his career in the showbiz industry. The actor has other business endeavours contributing to his wealth.
Don Cheadle's net worth is evidence of his success as an actor and filmmaker. His hard work and resilience have ensured that the US and global audience remain entertained and exposed to his acting talent.
