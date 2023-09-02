Don Cheadle's net worth: How much is the Marvel actor worth?

Don Cheadle is an American actor and filmmaker popularly well-known for some of the best Hollywood movies, including The Guard, Hotel Rwanda, Miles Ahead, and Crash. His success in the entertainment industry has fans questioning his earnings such that they ask what Don Cheadle's net worth is.

Don Cheadle attends the photocall for White Noise at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa

How much was Don Cheadle paid for Iron Man 2? The star made over $1 million from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Don continues to be celebrated for his acting prowess and has received fitting accolades.

Don's profile summary and bio

Full name Don Frank Cheadle Jr Gender Male Date of birth 29 November 1964 Age 59 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Height 5 feet 8 inches Weight 75 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black and grey Marital status Married Occupation Actor, director and producer Net worth $40 million Social media Instagram Twitter

Don Cheadle's salary in Marvel

Don has been featured in various movies by Marvel Cinematic Universe, which have made millions of dollars in revenue. Sources estimate that his salary at the American media franchise was between $4 and $7 million.

Don Cheadle's salary in Iron Man

In this movie, he received a salary of $1 million and played the character of James Rhodes, who was initially to be played by Terrence Howard. However, Terrence did not go ahead with playing this role as the $8 million he was promised for the role did not materialise. Thus, Don accepted the salary for the character.

Don Cheadle in Stranger Things

Rumours have stated that he will join the cast of Stranger Things. However, these remain speculations as no formal statement has been released confirming that he will join the Netflix series.

How much has Don Cheadle made from Marvel?

Don Cheadle is seen arriving at the Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Photo: Franco Origlia.

Don has reportedly made a collective income of less than $7 million from the Marvel movies he has appeared in. These are Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Don Cheadle's movies and television shows

He has appeared in over a hundred movies and TV shows, some of which have bagged him prestigious awards and nominations. The productions follow below:

Movies

2022: White Noise as Murray

as Murray 2021: No Sudden Move as Curt Goynes

as Curt Goynes 2020: Don't Look Deeper as Martin

as Martin 2019: Avengers: End Game as James Rhodes/ War Machine

as James Rhodes/ War Machine 2012: Flight as Hugh Lang

as Hugh Lang 2009: Brooklyn's Finest as Tango

as Tango 2008: Traitor as Samir Horn

as Samir Horn 2007: Ocean's Thirteen as Bashir Tarr

Television shows

2023: Secret Invasion as Rhodney

as Rhodney 2023: Dave as Don Cheadle

as Don Cheadle 2022: The Transatlantic Slave Trade as Narrator

as Narrator 2022: The Boys Presents: Diabolical as Nubian Prince

as Nubian Prince 2019-2021: Black Monda y as Mo Monroe

y as Mo Monroe 2012: 30 Rock as Don Cheadle

How much is the actor Don Cheadle worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Don is worth $40 million. He accumulated this net worth primarily from his career in the showbiz industry. The actor has other business endeavours contributing to his wealth.

Don Cheadle attends the White Noise opening night premiere during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Don Cheadle's net worth is evidence of his success as an actor and filmmaker. His hard work and resilience have ensured that the US and global audience remain entertained and exposed to his acting talent.

