The full Soul Buddyz cast: what are they up to nowadays?

Every film is set and developed with a specific goal. It could be entertaining, mirroring a specific culture, creating awareness, or educating about societal issues. Soul Buddyz was created to raise awareness of kids' issues and how they can interact to resolve them. Explore the whereabouts of the Soul Buddyz cast and what they are up to now.

Soul Buddyz is one of the educative South African shows. It paved the way for its young stars, who grew up and either cemented their stance in the industry or diversified into the showbiz industry. Here is a look at the current works of the Soul Buddyz cast.

Soul Buddyz cast then and now

The show was one of the best educative series for children back in the day. Not only was the storyline perfect, but the cast also brought their A-game and reached fame, which is why we explore their current whereabouts.

What was the goal of Soul Buddyz?

It showed the lives of children from different walks of life interacting and supporting each other to address their issues. The children met in a park after school to tackle their issues while having lots of fun.

The cast of Soul Buddyz: where are they now?

Most of the stars grew up to become iconic actors and actresses. Take a look:

1. Matshepo Sekgopi

Matshepo Sekgopi played the character of Zingi. Her talent was evident since her appearance in the show. She has grown to become one of South Africa's renowned actresses, best known for her role as Dimpho Mokoena in One Magic's drama series The River.

2. Siyabonga Xaba

Siyabonga, better known as Siya, played Forget in Soul Buddyz season 5. Since then, he has been featured in international films like The Book of Negroes, Queen of Katwe, and Mzansi's favorite, Gomora. His role as Langa on Gomora has put him on Mzansi's map as a talented actor.

3. Garion Dowds

Garion Dowds played the role of Gabriel. The role jump-started his acting career because today, he is an accredited actor featured in several projects, including SABC's Isidingo and Generations: The legacy.

Shaughn played the role of Hamilton, a spoiled adolescent driven to school events by a chauffeur. The role put him on the map.

Where is Hamilton from Soul Buddyz?

After his appearance on the show, Shaun Reyneke joined a Children's Theatre where he spent years polishing his acting, miming, and acting skills. He also learned to be a professional clown. However, he has been under the grid ever since, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

5. Kgosi Mongake

Kgosi played the character of Dombolo in the show. Since then, he has polished his acting skills and featured in local and international films. Some of his appearances have been in films such as BET's Isono, Z'bondiwe, Abomama, HopeVille, and Invictus.

6. Yolanda Kgaka

Yolanda, who started acting when she was ten, played the character of Bongi on Soul Buddyz. Her other projects include Is'thunzi, Jacob's Cross, and Binnelanders. Although she has not shared much about her current acting projects, she revealed her graduation with a Bachelor of Commerce in Law on her Instagram.

7. Mpho Sebeng

Mpho played the role of Forget's elder brother, Sly. He has over 18 years of experience in the industry and has been featured in the Netflix series Savage Beauty and the show Collision. Mpho starred in Ring of Lies (2016) and Man in Crisis (2019).

8. Jafta Mamabolo

Jafta is a renowned face in the South African entertainment industry. He is a well-known actor and presenter. He played Thapelo in the third season of Soul Buddyz. He is known for projects including Freedom, Generations, Gangster's Paradise: Jerusalema, and Otelo Burning.

9. Stoan Seate

Serai "Stoan" Seate played the role of Pule. He is infamous for his role in the accomplished band Bongo Muffin. Stoan is still into acting, featuring in projects like Five Days to go. However, he is also a music producer and television presenter. Stoan Seate's age as of 2022 is 47 years of age in 2022.

10. Gift Mokhampanyane

Gift played the character of Sipho in seasons 3 and 4 of Soul Buddyz. The role cemented his place in the showbiz industry, and today identifies as an actor, MC, and motivator.

Salamina started acting after being asked to audition yet she had taken her brother to the audition. She landed the part, which marked her start in the acting scene. In Soul Buddyz, she played the role of Zandi.

12. Thando Dlamini

South African actress Thando Dlamini played the character of Nozipho in the SABC1 youth drama series Soul Buddyz. Nozipho's dream is to become an iconic singer and meet her idol, Musa Njoko. Today, she has become all-rounded in the country's entertainment scene. When she is not on set, she is on stage singing, dancing, or outdoors playing volleyball, netball, or basketball.

The Soul Buddyz cast grew up and cemented their stands as talented South African artists. Others have crossed borders and even been featured in international films.

