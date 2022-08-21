Shaughn Reyneke is a name you may not be familiar with, but you more than likely saw him on your Tv screens years ago without even realizing it. He is better known for his role as 'Hamilton' in the local children's drama show Soul Buddyz. Here is a full rundown of Shaughn Reyneke’s biography and what we know about his whereabouts today.

Where is Hamilton from Soul Buddyz now? Shaughn Reyneke’s TV roles when he was younger no doubt put him on the map, but not much is known about him, as Shaughn’s 2022 movements are unclear.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Shaughn Reyneke Nickname Shaughn Date of birth Unknown Age Unknown Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Undisclosed location in South Africa Romantic orientation Unknown Religious beliefs Unknown Current residence Undisclosed location in South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Unknown Ethnicity Black Gender Male Weight Unknown Height Unknown Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Four (names known) Profession Child actor Education Unknown Native language Multilingual Net worth Unknown Social media pages Unknown

Most of Shaughn Reyneke’s facts are shrouded in mystery since he is not a public figure and does not have any form of social media either. Reyneke’s pictures are difficult to find online, too, since it does not seem he acts anymore.

Shaughn Reyneke’s age

No information on the actor's age is available. We can assume that he is about middle-aged, wearing his youthful appearance during Soul Buddyz, a child-based show depicting children's daily struggles at home and school.

Shaughn Reyneke’s movies and TV shows

Besides being a major part of the Soul Buddyz cast, his role as 'Hamilton' was undeniably the role that landed him on the map. The actor's character plays a spoiled adolescent driven to all of his school functions and other events by a chauffeur and comes from an affluent family.

The child actor was in grade one when he was first given the 'thirsty boy' role in a small-time children's production, which quickly led him to land various roles for Sunday school plays like Robin Hood, Humpty Dumpty, and Alice in Wonderland.

From there, he spent the next three and a half years at the Children’s Theatre, where he polished up his acting, singing and miming skills and learned to be a professional clown. His whereabouts after this remain unknown.

Shaughn Reyneke’s profiles

Shaughn Reyneke’s Instagram does not seem to exist, and it does not look like he has any other form of social media. Instead, it seems he goes to great lengths to stay out of the public eye and off social media.

By all accounts, Shaughn Reyneke seems to have stopped acting and presumably pursued a life outside acting as he grew of age. However, fans of the Soul Buddyz show will always remember him as the witty 'Hamilton' that captivated audiences.

