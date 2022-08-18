Who is Bianca Nygård? Age, husband, parents, height, career, profiles, net worth

Bianca Nygård is a renowned Canadian businesswoman and entrepreneur. To the world, she is better known as Peter Nygård's daughter. She is one of the fashion guru's seven children. Here is a glimpse of her life.

Bianca Nygård's father, businessman Peter Nygard, arrives at Norby Walters' 26th Annual Night Of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2016. Photo: Mintaha Neslihan Eroglu

The business woman was working in her father's empire before the tragic downfall of the fashion company. Bianca Nygård's net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Her father, on the other hand, is estimated to have a net worth of about $900 million.

Bianca Nygård's profiles and bio

Full name Bianca Nygård Birthplace United States of America Nationality Canadian Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Ryan Murray Father Peter Nygård Mother Patricia Bickle Siblings Six

Early life

Bianca was born to her parents in the United States. Bianca Nygård's parents are Peter Nygård and Patricia Bickle. However, she has managed to keep her birth details out of the public domain; thus, Bianca Nygård's age is unclear.

Peter Nygard during 2005 Toronto Film Festival -"Water" Premiere - Arrivals at Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto, Canada. Photo: John Shearer

The entrepreneur has six siblings. Her biological siblings are Kai and Alia. Her half siblings are Mika, Jessar, Scarlet, and Xar.

Career

Bianca Nygård's clothing was a brand under her father's company. She worked in her father's fashion firm until they filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

Who is Bianca Nygård's husband?

Bianca is happily married to Ryan Murray. The couple resides in the Bahamas.

Do Nygård stores still exist?

In July 2020, Peter Nygard's fashion empire was enlisted for sale. The fashion company boasted of 169 stores. The company was launched in 1969 and had been a leading fashion brand worldwide before its liquidation. Some of their styles included denim and black pants, as well as office and women weekend wear.

The fashion company produced clothes under brand names such as Nygård Slims, Nygård Fashions, ADX, TanJay, Bianca Nygard, and Alia. In March 2020, the firm filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York. As a result, the company was placed under receivership. The following month, a Canadian judge approved the liquidation of the firm.

This came after the founder Peter Nygard was accused of countless charges of r*pe and trafficking. As a result, he was arrested. According to a report, 46 women came out to make the accusations. In February 2020, he stepped down as his firm's chairman to pave the way for investigations into his allegations.

Peter Nygard attends Norby Walters' 24th Annual Night of 100 Stars Oscar Viewing Gala at Beverly Hills Hotel on March 2, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Jennifer Lourie

Nygard was placed in a court-ordered receivership of Richter Advisory Group. The last of Nygard's properties, Nygard's Winnipeg warehouse, was sold in January 2021 to American fashion retailer Dillard's.

Where is Peter Nygård today?

The fallen fashion mogul is facing two more counts of sexual assaults. His charges include 11 counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

He has been confined since December 2020 at the Toronto South Detention Centre, where he appears for his court sessions via video conferencing.

In January 2022, he was denied bail and ordered to refrain from communicating with any of his accusers.

Bianca Nygård is one of Peter Nygård's children. The fashion mogul was the brains behind the Nygård Company before its ultimate downfall.

