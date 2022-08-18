Eucharist Hadebe is a South African businesswoman. To many, she is better known as Mrs Mabena, wife to the late South African media personality, Bob Mabena. She is the founder of the beauty and cosmetic line Hai Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd. So, who exactly is Eucharist Hadebe?

The couple got married in a traditional ceremony in March 2015. Photo: @idomag , @SandytSandy on Twitter (modified by author)

Eucharist and the late Bob solemnized their union in a traditional ceremony in March 2015. They later held a white wedding on October 31, 2015, before welcoming their son in 2016.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Eucharist Hadebe Year of birth September 18, 1980 Eucharist Hadebe's age 41 years in 2022 Nationality South African Famous as Businesswoman Gender Female Instagram @mrs_mabena Eucharist Hadebe's net worth $1.5 million

Eucharist Hadebe's personal life

She has managed to grow her business brand to success, Hai Cosmetics (Pty) Ltd, not only in South Africa but globally. Over the years, she has become a force to reckon with in the beauty industry. Besides that, she is also the Human Resource & Office Manager at MRC management services.

How old is Eucharist Hadebe?

The business guru was born to her parents on September 18, 1980, in South Africa. She is 41 years in 2022.

Eucharist Hadebe's husband

The late Bob Mabena at the GQ Man of the Year 2019 at The Houghton Hotel on December 01, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Eucharist was married to the late media guru Bob Mabena. The couple got married in a traditional ceremony in March 2015.

The late Bob was a DJ and radio personality whose career spanned more than three decades. He was also the MD at Bob K Makena Foundation, an NGO that bridged the gap between children residing in townships and those from affluent families.

Bob succumbed to cardiac arrest on August 10, 2020, at 52 years old. A publication in Daily Sun stated that the late Bob was discharged from hospital on August 9 after being diagnosed and treated for a lung infection. He was then rushed back to the hospital after developing some breathing complications.

The late Bob was a DJ and radio personality whose career spanned more than three decades. Photo: @Itu_Sekhu , @africayaa on Twitter (modified by author)

The announcement was made by Power FM 98.7's management and stated:

It is with deep grief and pain that we announce that Power 98.7 breakfast host Mr Bob Mabena passed away this afternoon from cardiac arrest.

The family is coming to terms with his passing and respectfully requests the public to afford them the appropriate space.

Further details will be communicated in due course.

During his funeral, his wife made a moving tribute. She is quoted as:

My baby love, my superman, love of my life — words aren't even coming to me. The past few days have felt like a long bad dream that keeps playing itself over and over. I've lain awake every night this week, hoping you'll walk through the door.

The one who used to make me laugh uncontrollably hasn't been here. My pillar, my best friend is no more. I keep asking God, why now?

August 10 is still a vivid nightmare. The day I watched my superman put down his cape. The day I never thought I would ever experience in my life. The day our cruise was interrupted by the angel of death. The day I drove home knowing that I will never see you again.

My love, I want to thank you and God for affording me the gift of time when you gave me the last hour of your life.

The day I drove back home knowing I will never see you again. I miss the way you used to hold me every night. I will miss our silent conversations and our spontaneous conversations. My husband was a teacher; He was consistent. The person he was to the world was the same person, even more, at home. He was intelligent.

Before marrying Eucharist, Bob was previously married to Zandile Nzalo. They had been married for 20 years before calling it quits. They divorced in 2009.

Who are Eucharist Hadebe's children?

The businesswoman shares a son with her late husband, Bob Mabena. Their son was born in 2016. However, Bob had other children from his previous marriage.

Eucharist Hadebe continues to be a source of inspiration to the younger generation. Her top-notch entrepreneurial skills are evident that dreams are valid and achievable.

