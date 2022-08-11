Who is Rudo Ndaba? Everything you ought to know about Sophie Ndaba's daughter

There are many ways one can achieve celebrity status. Most people have achieved that by being top of their game in the entertainment world, others in sports, while some have become famous by delving into business and politics. However, a small percentage of people become stars for being affiliated with famous people. This is the case for Rudo Ndaba. Who is she? Where was she born? Who are her parents? Find out below!

Despite her parents' fame, she has remained calm and away from the public eye. She lives a private life. Photo: @Sophie (modified by author)

Who is Rudo Ndaba? She is a beautiful and celebrated South African woman who became famous following her celebrity parents. But, who are her parents? She is the daughter of popular South African movie stars: Sophie and Themba Ndamba. The duo are among the highly-respected figures in the South African movie industry. So, what does she do for a living? Is she married? Find out this and much more in Rudo Ndaba's biography below.

Rudo Ndaba's profiles and bio

Full name Rudo Ndaba Date of Birth August 19, 1990 Age 31 years (As 0f 2022) Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Education Inanda Seminary School College University of Cape Town Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Blonde Mother Sophie Ndaba Father Themba Ndaba Brother Lwandle Ndaba Famous for Being the daughter of movie stars

Rudo Ndaba's age

Rudo is the daughter of popular South African movie stars: Sophie and Themba Ndamba. Photo: @Sophie (modified by author)

The beautiful celebrity child was born on August 19, 1990. That makes her 31 years as of 2022. She was born when her mother, Sophie, was still a teenager. She was precisely 18 years old when she gave birth to her daughter. Rudo was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Rudo Ndaba's education

Her parents wanted Rudo to have the best education and thus took her through the best schools. Growing up, she attended the famous Inanda Seminary School in Inanda, a township in KwaZulu-Natal. The school is known for being one of the oldest girls' schools in South Africa. Besides, it has a reputation for producing the best and highly intelligent girls who are both good in academics and morals.

After graduating from high school in 2008, she went to university for her bachelor's. She is believed to have attended the University of Cape Town, where she pursued a bachelor's degree in Business Science.

Rudo Ndaba's mother

Her mother is Sophie Ndaba, a celebrated South African actress who was famously on Generation soap as the character of Queen Moroka. She was born in Soweto, Gauteng province, on June 29, 1973. She is 49 years as of 2022. She has also played a role in movies such as She is King and Gog' Hellen.

Mother-daughter bond

Rudo and Sophie have been reported to have strong and unbreakable bonds. Her mother said she has a strong bond with the daughter as she always felt they grew up together while trying to navigate through life when she gave birth.

Looking closely at Rudo Ndaba's photos makes it hard to tell them apart. Fans have often described them as twins due to their resemblance and closeness. The mother has hailed her daughter as her major support system, explaining that she has been there for her through thick and thin.

Rudo Ndaba's father

Her father is Themba Ndaba. Thembi is a celebrated actor from South Africa famous for playing the role of Brutus Khoza on the Mzansi Magic soapie drama The Queen. He was born on February 14, 1965, in Soweto, Gauteng, South Africa. He is 57 years as of 2022.

Who is Themba Ndaba's daughter? In 1998, Themba married Sophie, and the two were blessed with two beautiful children: a daughter named Rudo and a son Lwandle. Themba and Sophie later divorced in 2007. They stayed in the marriage for 9 years before they decided to go on separate ways.

Themba Ndaba's children with Josey

After their marriage with Sophie ended, Themba found love again in the arms of Josey Ndaba, and the two solemnized their marriage in 2011. The two are still together and living as a happy couple. They are blessed with one child, a son called Sibusiso. Unfortunately, details about Josey are not provided.

Rudo Ndaba's brother

She has a small brother named Lwandle Ndaba, born on November 6, 1999, making him 22 years as of 2022. Like his celebrity parents, Lwandle is also curving his niche in the entertainment industry.

What does Sophie Ndaba's daughter do?

It is common for celebrity children to use their parents' fame to build their name. However, this was not the case with Rudo. Despite her parents' fame, she has remained calm and away from the public eye.

Is Siphesihle Ndaba Themba Ndaba's daughter?

Sources indicate that the two talented stars are not related in any way, and although Themba Ndaba is old enough to be Siphesihle Ndaba's father, he is not.

The above article has everything you would love to know about Rudo Ndaba. Despite being a celebrity child, she has maintained a private life away from media scrutiny. Briefly.co.za wishes her the best in her life endeavours!

