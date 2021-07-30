Brooke Raboutou: age, boyfriend, family, rock climbing, olympics, worth

Practice practice makes perfect. This is seen firsthand in the life and career of Brooke Raboutou. She is from a family of rock climbers and was brought up around the family's rock-climbing gym. As a result, climbing has been a significant part of her life-giving her limitless practice.

Climber Raboutou poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympics shoot in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

Brooke is a professional rock climber. She is famous for her mouth-watering achievements at a young age. She set seven climbing records before hitting the age of 12. She has been performing well on the youth climbing circuit between 2015 and 2018.

Brooke Raboutou profile summary

Full name : Brooke Raboutou

: Brooke Raboutou Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9th April 2001

9th April 2001 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Boulder, Colorado, USA

Boulder, Colorado, USA Brooke Raboutou's age: 20 years

20 years Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Weight: 69 kg

69 kg Height: 5 feet 2 inches

5 feet 2 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father : Didier Raboutou

: Didier Raboutou Mother: Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou

Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou Siblings: Shawn Raboutou

Shawn Raboutou Marital status: Single

Single Profession: Rock climber

Rock climber Net worth : $1million - $3 million

: $1million - $3 million Brooke Raboutou's Instagram: brookeclimbs

Brooke Raboutou biography

Brooke was born on 9th April 2001 in Boulder, Colorado, USA. How old is Brooke Raboutou? She is 20 years old as of 2021. Her parents are Didier (father) and Robyn Erbesfield (mother). She has one sibling, a brother known as Shawn.

She comes from an athletic family, with both his mom and dad being former world rock climbing champions. Brooke Raboutou's mom won the 3X World Cup champion while her father is a five-time US champion and four-time World Cup Champion. In addition, Brooke Raboutou's brother is also a climber.

After her elementary studies, she joined Fairview High School for her high school studies. After high school graduation, she enrolled at the University of San Diego for a course in business in 2018. However, in early 2020, she took time off to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Career

She started climbing while she was still in diapers after been born and raised in a family of professional rock climbers. She began setting records as early as nine years old. When she was ten years old, she sent a V11 and became the first youngest female to climb 5.13d.

At the age of 11, she was named the youngest female to send 5.14b (8c). Brooke Raboutou's Olympis champion, competed in the Climbing World Championship's youth stages as a teenager. She completed in second place during the 2016 Youth B Climbing World Championship. She emerged third in the bouldering discipline.

In 2017she took part in the 2017 Youth A Climbing World Championships. She completed second in lead discipline and third in the bouldering disciplines. With Brooke Raboutou's speed climbing excellence, she won the Climbing World Championships lead discipline in 2018. However, she finished 6th in the bouldering discipline.

In 2019, she took part as a senior in the Climbing World Championships held in Hachioji. She finished at 9th position, thus qualifying for the summer Olympics in Tokyo. This made her the first American eligible for the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

In June 2021, she took part in the women's final of the IFSC World Cup Championship in Innsbruck, Austria. Brooke Raboutou's IFSC championship saw her take home a silver and Noguchi bronze.

Raboutou of United States celebrates during the finals of the IFSC Climbing World Cup at Industry SLC in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Andy Bao

Source: Getty Images

She partnered with Chipotle restaurant to create a new initiative known as Team Chipotle Menu. Brooke Raboutou Chipotle initiative features several dishes and food items attributed to renowned athletes. She was chosen based on her personality, achievements, and family history.

Brooke Raboutou's boyfriend

The athlete is currently single and focused on her education and building her career. There is no publicly known information about her dating history.

Brooke Raboutou's height and weight

Rock climber Brooke Raboutou is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She weighs 69 kg. Brooke has black eyes and dark brown hair. However, she has not offered any information about her other body measurements such as bust, waist and hips sizes.

Brooke Raboutou's net worth

Her net worth is roughly between $1 million and $3 million as of 2021. She has made such an impressive sum of money from her successful career in rock climbing. In addition, she has bagged numerous awards and titles over the years for her excellence.

Brooke Raboutou fast facts

Who is Brooke Raboutou? She is an American professional rock climber How old is Brooke Raboutou? She is 20 years old as of 2021. She was born on 9th April 2001. How did Brooke Raboutou qualify for Olympics? She qualified by finishing in 9th position in the combine qualification round at the IFSC Climbing World Championships. Who are Brooke Raboutou's parents? They are Didier (father) and Robyn Erbesfield (mother). Does Brooke Raboutou speak French? Yes, she does. Her dad was born and raised in French, making Brooke half-French and able to speak French fluently. Where did Brooke study? She studied at Fairview High School and later joined the University of San Diego. When did Brooke Raboutou start rock climbing? She began climbing at the age of one and began setting records by the age of 9.

Brooke Raboutou is a unique personality because she hails from a long line of rock climbing world cup champions. She has had outstanding performances and made records as a child climber. The sky is the limit for the talented climber.

