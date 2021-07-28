Caeleb Dressel: age, wife, height, career, Olympics, net worth, Instagram

Caeleb Dressel is an American freestyle and butterfly swimmer with 17 international medals as of July 2021. He is also a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Dressel won gold for the US in the 2016 Rio Olympics' 4x100m free and medley relays. He has set records multiple times, including 21.04 seconds in the 2019 world championships' 50m freestyle. Join us as we discover more about him!

Caeleb Remel Dressel speaking at the 2017 USA Swimming Golden Goggle Awards ceremony, where he received the Male Athlete of the Year awards. Photo: @ Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Remel has been the best swimmer in recent world championships. He won seven gold medals at the 2017 world championships and two silvers and six gold medals in the 2019 championships. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will determine whether Dressel will rise above Michael Phelps or not. He is facing stiff competition from world champions Kyle Chalmers, Andrei Minakov, and Kristof Milak.

Caeleb Dressel profile summary

Full name: Caeleb Remel Dressel

Caeleb Remel Dressel Date of birth: 16th August 1996

16th August 1996 Place of birth: Green Cove Springs, Florida, USA

Green Cove Springs, Florida, USA Age: 24 years (as of 2020)

24 years (as of 2020) Career: Freestyle and butterfly swimmer

Freestyle and butterfly swimmer Discipline: Sprint events

Sprint events Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Children: 0

0 Net worth: $3 million

$3 million Height: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Weight: 88 kgs

88 kgs Caeleb Dressel's Facebook page: Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel Caeleb Dressel's Instagram: caelebdressel

caelebdressel Caeleb Dressel's YouTube channel: Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel biography

Caeleb Dressel was born on 16th August 1996. His parents are Michael and Christina Dressel. They gave birth and also raised him in Green Cove Springs, Florida, USA. His three siblings, Kaitlyn, Tyler, and Sherridon, are also swimmers. Caeleb Dressel's age is 24 years since his 25th birthday is a few weeks away on the 16th of August.

Remel proposing to his girlfriend, Haila. Photo: @caelebdressel

Source: Instagram

Caeleb Dressel's tattoos and body measurements

How tall is Caeleb Dressel? Caeleb Dressel's height is 6 feet 3 inches, and he weighs 88 kgs. Caeleb's right arm has the tattoo of the Olympic rings, while his left arm is full of tattoos, including a bear, a bald eagle, and an alligator.

He sometimes swims with a blue bandana that belonged to his former high school mentor and teacher. It is his swimming inspiration. Claire McCool's husband gave it to him after she died of cancer in November 2017.

Caeleb Dressel's wedding

Is Caeleb Dressel married? Caeleb Dressel's wife is Meghan Haila Dressel. The 23-year-old Haila is a swimmer, and she was his high school girlfriend. They met at a swimming club in their hometown, Florida, before Remel joined the University of Florida's swimming team.

Meghan met Remel's sister, Kaitlyn, in Florida state's team, and the ladies worked together for a season. The couple wedded this year on Valentine's Day eve. Their wedding venue had perfectly arranged bouquets and other classy decorations.

Remel and Haila happy as can be during their wedding ceremony. Photo: @meghandressel

Source: Instagram

Caeleb Dressel's career life

In the 2011 Junior National Championships in Palo Alto, Caeleb Dressel's 50m freestyle record was extremely impressive. He became the new record holder in the boys' 13-14 age category, thus enabling him to move to the next level of his career.

He joined the US team for the 2013 Junior World Championships. The star set a 22.22 seconds national record in the 17 to 18 year old swimmers' category. He also passed Michael Phelps' 100m freestyle record by swimming under 49 seconds.

He was the second qualifier in the US Olympic Trials (100m freestyle) for the 2016 Rio Olympics. Remel went to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil with Ryan Held, Michael Phelps, and Nathan Adrian. The swimmer was sixth in the men's 100m freestyle but won the men's 4x100m freestyle and medley relays.

In Hungary's 2017 World Aquatic Championships, Caeleb performed above two national and two world records and bagged seven gold medals. Remel later got six golds and two silvers in the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in South Korea.

Haila's wedding gown had a beautiful medium-length trail. Photo: @meghandressel

Source: Instagram

Is Caeleb Dressel better than Phelps?

Swimming fans always compare Caeleb Dressel vs Michael Phelps. Who is greater than the other? Michael Phelps is a legend, but Remel might break his record if he maintains his pace. He is already doing great in Tokyo.

Michael Phelps of the US has won the global award eight times. On the other hand, Remel owns world records in the 100m freestyle (46.96 seconds), the 50m freestyle (21.04 seconds), and the 50m butterfly (22.35 seconds).

Since Remel outshined Michael Phelps' long-term record in the 100-meter butterfly, he can achieve Phelps' gold medal record this year. The 2019 world championships win made him the third-best world champion after Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte.

Caeleb Dressel's net worth

If Caeleb Dressel's Olympics 2021 performance results in him taking the gold medal, he would have participated in eight events and won all of them. Caeleb Dressel's net worth is $3 million as of 2020, and most of his income is from his sports career.

Caeleb Dressel's Instagram

The swimmer and his wife, Meghan are active on social media. Caeleb Dressel's Instagram account has 370k followers as of July 2021, and a glimpse into his posts reveals a lot about his lifestyle. For instance, he loves spending time on outdoor leisure activities with his friends and wife. Most of his wedding pictures are on his wife's Instagram page.

Remel won a silver medal in the Men's Butterfly 100m finals in China's 2018 World Swimming Championships. Photo: @Lintao Zhang

Source: Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel makes his nation proud with his fantastic performances. He pushes himself to greater limits even after outshining many records and pocketing lots of medals. There is always another chance to meet his fans' expectations if he does not win the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

READ ALSO: Simone Biles net worth, age, siblings, boyfriend, parents, education, medals

The world is shocked to learn that gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Simone quit the competition citing she is worried about her mental health.

Briefly.co.za recently shared fascinating facts about Simone Biles' life. The gymnast and her siblings were in foster care until their relatives adopted them. Where were her parents? The lady is dating an NFL player, and her ex-boyfriend was once her coach.

Source: Briefly.co.za