Simone Biles net worth, age, siblings, boyfriend, parents, education, medals

Who is Simone Biles? The American artistic gymnast has been the trending social media hashtag since Tokyo 2020 Olympics resumed this month. Biles keeps making the Americans' faces glow with pride in all international sports competitions she contests in. She has 30 Olympic and World Championship medals from 2013 to 2019. What is Simone Biles' net worth?

The gymnast has domineered top positions in the Olympics for years. She and Simona Amanar of Romania are the only female gymnasts who have won the Olympic all-around championship title in the last 50 years.

Simone Biles profile summary

Full name: Simone Biles

Simone Biles Date of birth: 14th March 1997

14th March 1997 Place of birth: Columbus, Ohio, USA

Columbus, Ohio, USA Hometown: Spring, Texas

Spring, Texas Age: 24 years

24 years Career: Gymnast sportsperson

Gymnast sportsperson Discipline: Artistic gymnastics

Artistic gymnastics Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Siblings: 3

3 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Height: 4 feet 8inches

4 feet 8inches Weight: 47 kgs

47 kgs Religion: Christian

Christian Denomination: Catholic

Simone Biles biography

How old is Simone Biles? Since her birthday is 14th March 1997, Simone Biles' age is 24 years. The celebrity gymnast was born in Columbus, Ohio, but her grandparents raised her in Spring, Texas, USA. How tall is Simone Biles? Her height is 4 feet 8 inches, and she weighs 47 kgs.

Simone Biles' family

The gymnast and her three siblings, Adria, Ashley, and Tevin, were in foster care. In 2003, her grandparents, Nellie Cayetano (Belizean) and Ron Biles adopted Adria and Simone, while Shanon's aunt Harriet (Ron's sister) adopted Ashley and Tevin.

Who are Simone Biles' parents?

Simone Biles' mother, Shanon, was a drug addict and an alcoholic. She also spent some time in prison. Shannon explained that Kelvin Clemons is proud of his daughter but does not contact her.

The gymnast has American and Belizean citizenship. She sold her childhood home in Houston for $289,000 and bought a house. The star currently lives near Houston, Texas.

Simone Biles' brother acquitted of murder charges

The Ohio judge acquitted Tevin of the 2008 felonious assault, murder, and voluntary manslaughter charges against him. He was linked to the New Year's eve fatal shooting in Cleveland and was arrested in 2019. Three families lost their loved ones in the incident. The court dismissed the case this year, citing a lack of evidence.

Simone Biles' education

She shifted from a public school to homeschooling in 2012 to get more training time. She planned to enrol at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) in 2014. After completing high school in 2015, she postponed joining UCLA.

The gymnast focused on the 2016 Summer Olympics and began studying business administration at the University of the People in 2018. She is also the institution's brand ambassador.

The gymnasts' career life

She started her gymnastics training at the age of 6 during a school trip to Bannon's Gymnastix. Aimee Boorman began coaching her at the age of 8, and the 14 year old gymnast kicked off her career at the 2011 American Classic in Houston. Little did she know she would later become one of the most famous and recognised faces of gymnastics.

She also participated in the USA's Classic in Chicago, Illinois, the same year. After noticing that there were few Black female gymnasts and watching Gabby Douglas win the 2012 Olympics, the star was inspired to break records.

Simone Biles' gold medals

In 2012's American Classic, she was third on the balance beam, second on floor exercise, and fourth on uneven bars. The gymnast continued to the 2012 USA Gymnastics National Championships and later the US Classic in Chicago.

In June 2012, the gymnast was first on vault, third all-around, and sixth on uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise during the US National Championships in St. Louis, Missouri.

The star joined the US Junior National Team in 2012 and won six World Championship gold medals in 2014. Of the 30 Simone Biles' Olympic medals, four of them are gold medals. She has also bagged 19 world championship medals and several awards as of 2021. Some of them are:

2018 Laureus Sportswoman of the Year

2016 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year

Named ESPN's Woman of the Year for 2016

She was sexually abused

She was one of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse victims. The former USA Gymnastics team's doctor abused several Olympic team members and is still serving a 175-years-jail term for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Who is Simone Biles dating?

The celebrity broke up with Stacey Ervin Jr in March 2020. They met in 2014 at the P&G Gymnastics Championships and reconnected three years later. Her grandmother had hired Ervin to coach her in a family gym in Texas.

The star made their relationship public in 2017. A day after she posted her new boyfriend, Ervin posted a blonde with blue eyes and captioned the image with a kissing face and fire emojis. Simone Biles' boyfriend now is NFL star, Jonathan Owens.

In the gymnast's Facebook watch series, the 25-year-old player stated that he neither watched gymnastics nor knew the star when they met. She told The Wall Street Journal:

He would say I slid into his DMs.

Her sister cut into their video call and invited him to a lake house trip. The lovebirds hang out with their pet dogs.

Simone Biles' net worth

The celebrity is worth $6 million. The 2018 movie, Courage To Soar, showcases her biography. Simone Biles' movie is on Amazon. You can also watch YouTube videos of her past performances.

Simone Biles' net worth has skyrocketed in a decade. The world is proud of her, for she is an icon to many. Women, youths, sports professionals, the Black community, and more people associate themselves with her.

