Collin Morikawa: age, wife, family, swing, career, earnings, worth

Collin Morikawa is an American professional golf player. He went pro in 2019, and by 2021, he got two major golf titles, PGA Championship (2020) and The Open Championship (2021). This article looks at his quick rise in golf and personal life.

Winning during the first appearance is not easy, but this seems to be one of Collin's unique gifts. With less than two years of experience since the golfer went pro, he is now counted among prominent names in the game, including Tiger Woods and Bobby Jones. What sets him apart?

Early life and education

How old is Collin Morikawa? The player was born on 6th February 1997 in Los Angeles, California, and he is 24 years old as of 2021. His parents are Debbie Morikawa and Blaine Morikawa.

What nationality is Collin Morikawa? He holds American nationality. Is Collin Morikawa Japanese? The golfer is Asian with Chinese and Japanese roots.

For his education, the professional golf player attended La Cañada High School in California. He later enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, to pursue a Business Administration degree. While at UC Berkeley, he played collegiate golf from 2015 until his graduation in 2019.

Collin Morikawa's girlfriend

The golfer is dating Katherine Zhu from Vancouver. They met in 2017 while he was studying at UC Berkeley, and she was at Pepperdine University. Katherine is also a good golfer and played collegiate golf.

He often credits his girlfriend's support as a significant catalyst for his golf success. The two always gush about their love on social media, and there is a high likelihood that Zhu will become the future Collin Morikawa wife.

Collin Morikawa's dog

What kind of dog does Morikawa have? The player has a Goldendoodle called Koa The Doodle. The animal is on social media, and Collin Morikawa's dog Instagram is @koa.the.doodle. In 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown, Morikawa and his girlfriend Zhu took care of dogs and tried to find people to adopt them.

Professional golf career

The golfer started playing professional golf in 2019 when he participated in RBC Canadian Open and tied for 14th place. He now has five PGA Tour and 3 European Tour wins. As for Collin Morikawa's Masters' performance, he finished at position 18 in April 2021 and was T-44 in 2020.

On 18th July 2021, Collin Morikawa made history again when he emerged victorious during the 2021 Open Championship. The 149th Open was held in Kent, England, at the Royal St George's Golf Club. He shot a bogey-free 66 and finished on 15 under par. The win made him the first golfer to win in eight and lesser starts since Bobby Jones did it in 1926.

As of 2021, he holds the record of being the first golfer to win two different majors during his first appearance. He is also the second golfer, after Tiger Woods, to emerge victorious at both the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship while under the age of 25.

Collin Morikawa’s WITB sing

What's in the bag for Collin Morikawa 2021? The player had a carefully selected set of tailor-made equipment that ultimately led to his victory at the 2021 Open Championship. His bag had the following:

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees, Mitsubishi Tensei White 70TX shaft)

TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees, Mitsubishi Tensei White 70TX shaft) 3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (14 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft)

TaylorMade SIM (14 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft) 5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft)

TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees, Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX shaft) Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), TaylorMade P7MC (5-9), TaylorMade P730 (PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts)

TaylorMade P770 (4), TaylorMade P7MC (5-9), TaylorMade P730 (PW, True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts) Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8 (56 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Hi-Toe (60 degrees, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts)

TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 (50 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8 (56 degrees), TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 Hi-Toe (60 degrees, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts) Collin Morikawa's putter: TaylorMade Juno

TaylorMade Juno Ball: TaylorMade TP5

TaylorMade TP5 Collin Morikawa's grips: Golf Pride Z-Cord

Collin Morikawa's net worth

Collin's golf career is only two years old in 2021, and he keeps pulling major wins. Collin Morikawa's earnings from the 2021 Open Championships were $2,070,00. According to Golf Monthly, the golfer has an estimated net worth of $7 million, and the figure is expected to rise if he continues to break records.

Collin Morikawa's sponsors have also been a significant boost to his career. As of 2021, his sponsors include Adidas, TaylorMade Golf, Omega, Therabody, US Bank, and Grant Thornton US.

At just 24 years, Collins Morikawa has broken records and placed his name among the world's best golfers. His calm and calculated demeanor while playing is an aspect that sets him apart, and his future in the game is bright.

