Johan Goosen: age, wife, teams, height, salary, worth, profiles, latest

Johan Goosen is a South African professional rugby player and currently plays for the Bulls as a fly-half. He previously played for France's Race 92 from 2014 and made a shocking retirement in 2016. He later returned to the field in 2018 after signing a three-year contract with another French club called Montpellier. Join us as we discover what there is to know about this athletic star.

Johan Goosen plays fly-half position. Photo: @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Johan is widely recognized for his incredible goal-kicking talent. How well do you know him away from the pitch? Below is a detailed Johan Goosen's biography for more regarding his personal and professional life.

Johan Goosen’s profiles summary

Full name: Johannes Lodewikus Goosen

Johannes Lodewikus Goosen Johan Goosen’s date of birth: 27th July 1992

27th July 1992 Johan Goosen’s age: 28 years in 2021

28 years in 2021 Birth sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Burgersdorp, South Africa

Burgersdorp, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Johan Goosen’s height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Aletia Goosen (since 2015)

Aletia Goosen (since 2015) Children: Two (Son Sean and his little brother)

Two (Son Sean and his little brother) Johan Goosen’s school: Grey College

Grey College Profession: Professional Rugby Union player

Professional Rugby Union player Current team: Bulls

Bulls Position: Fly-half (10)

Fly-half (10) Instagram: @johangoosen

@johangoosen Twitter: @Goose10Johan

Early life and education

The rugby athlete was born on 27th July 1992 in Burgersdorp, South Africa. He has not made many details about his early life, parents, and siblings known to the public. For his education, he attended Grey College in Bloemfontein, where he began his professional rugby career.

Johan Goosen’s wife

Johan Goosen posing with his wife Aletia and their two sons. Photo: @aletia.goosen

Source: Instagram

Johan Goosen is a family man and has a wife is called Aletia Kleynhans. They tied the knot in 2015 and share two children, son Stean and his little brother.

Rugby career

The athlete started playing professional rugby at Grey College in Bloemfontein from 2008 to 2010. He went on to become part of the Free State Cheetahs in 2011 and was a crucial part of the team until 2014. He also played for the Cheetahs from 2012 to 2014 then returned for a three-month contract in 2018. Goosen played for the South African team from 2012 to 2016, Springbok XV in 2014, and South Africa U20 in 2011.

Goosen was signed to Racing 92 club in France in 2014 on a three-year contract and later signed an extension until 2020. However, in December 2016, the athlete announced that he was quitting professional rugby for other ventures.

Johan Goosen’s retirement announcement came as a shock to many, especially his then club Racing 92. He only stayed out of the game in 2017, making people believe that he wanted to exit the French team and decided to take the long and expensive route.

He made a comeback in 2018 and played for the Cheetahs on a three-month contract. In February 2018, Montpellier French club revealed that they bought him out of his unexpired contract with Racing 92 for €1.4 million. He signed a three-year contract with the French Club from the summer of 2018 until 2021.

Upon Johan Goosen's Montpellier contract expiration, he decided to return to South Africa. In April 2021, the Bulls confirmed that they had signed the fly-half on a three-year contract.

Johan Goosen’s news

Johan Goosen signed a three-year contract with the Bulls in April 2021. Photo: @NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Johan Goosen’s Bulls contract started in July 2021 after leaving the Montpellier French club. The Bull’s head coach, Jake White, is confident that the phenomenal athlete will perform well. After Goosen’s first game with the Bulls against South Africa A team on 17th July, White had nothing but praise for him. He believes the fly-half will soon make his comeback to the Springboks squad.

Johan Goosen’s net worth

The athlete is one of the highest-paid rugby players in South Africa. Johan Goosen’s salary at the Bulls is yet to be revealed. The athlete’s exact net worth is also not known, but Popular Bio estimates his worth to be between $1 to $5 million.

Johan Goosen has cemented his mark as a talented fly-half who can also play as a fullback and outside center. This has made him one of the most sought-after rugby athletes. There is no doubt that he is going to ace the game with Jake White’s Bull rugby team.

READ ALSO: Rosko Specman bio, age, family, education, stats, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Rosko Specman, a seasoned South African rugby player. He currently plays for the Cheetahs on a two-year contract since 2020.

The rugby player is known for his spectacular solo tries and speed, which have earned him the moniker Specmagic. Check the article to learn more about his rugby career highlights and personal life.

Source: Briefly.co.za