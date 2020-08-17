Rugby is known as one of the high-intensity sports worldwide. The sport requires muscular strength, agility, and speed. The highest-paid rugby players have all these qualities. They have played the sport for years and perfected their skills. They are constantly sought after by the best rugby teams worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Some of the best-remunerated rugby players. Photo: @maroitoje, @stuarthogg21, @cheslinkolbe, @matt_giteau (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How much do you think the highest-paid rugby players earn annually? The high physical demands of the game make some people shy away from the game. However, the top athletes have overcome the fear of the sport and perfected their moves and tactics.

Highest-paid rugby players in the world in 2022

Did you know that rugby, a close-contact team sport, originated in England in the first half of the 19th Century? The sport requires athletes to have well-developed maximal aerobic and anaerobic power. Read on to discover the top 20 highest-paid rugby players and how much they make every year.

20. Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks) - £350K ($382.4K)

Manu Tuilagi posing for a picture with his dog by a stream. Photo: @tuilagimanu

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Date of birth: 18th May 1991

18th May 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: Samoa

Etuale Manusamoa Tuilagi, commonly known as Manu Tuilagi, is an elite rugby player born in Fogapoa, Savai'i, Samoa. He plays for the Sale Sharks based in Greater Manchester, England. Under his current contract, he earns about £350K per year.

19. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) - £550K ($600.9K)

Stuart Hogg in yellow sports gear. Photo: @stuarthogg21

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 24th June 1992

24th June 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Country: Scotland

Stuart Hogg plays fullback or fly-half for Exeter Chiefs. His current contract runs until mid-2023, and under the terms and conditions given, he pockets about £550K annually.

18. Morgan Parra (Clermont Auvergne) - £580K ($633.6K)

Date of birth: 15th November 1988

15th November 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Country: France

Morgan Parra plays for Clermont Auvergne in France. He is a talented athlete who earns about £580K per year. This means he earns an average of £48,333 monthly and £11,153.85 per week.

17. Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks and the South African national team) - £598.3K ($650.9K)

Faf de Klerk in blue sportswear. Photo: @fafster09

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 19th October 1991

19th October 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

Faf de Klerk is a South African athlete who plays for the Sale Sharks and the South African national team. His annual income is about £598.3K ($650.9K).

16. Handre Pollard (Leicester Tigers and the South Africa national team) - £600K ($655.5K)

Handre Pollard posing for a picture in a white t-shirt. Photo: @handrepollard

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 11th March 1994

11th March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

Handre Pollard is currently signed with Leicester Tigers, where he makes about £600K per season. This is a significant reduction from the amount he was making at Montpellier.

15. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints) - £600K ($655.5K)

Date of birth: 16th October 1989

16th October 1989 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Country: Wales, United Kingdom

Dan Biggar is a Welsh athlete currently signed with Northampton Saints in England. His contract with the union runs until mid-2022. Based on the agreement made, he earns about £600K per year.

14. Steven Luatua (Bristol Bears) - £620K ($677.3K)

Steven Luatua posing for a picture with his dog. Photo: @stevenluatua

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 29th April 1991

29th April 1991 Age: 31 years (as of 2022)

31 years (as of 2022) Country: New Zealand

Dolph Steven Luatua is a young and gifted athlete whose love for rugby started at a tender age. He was in the under-20 team in New Zealand in the position of lock or a loose forward. He is currently signed with Bristol Bears in England, where he earns about £620K per year. He is among the highest-paid rugby league players in England in 2022.

13. Nicolas Sanchez (Stade Français) - £682K ($745K)

Nicolas Sanchez posing for a selfie in navy blue and white sportswear. Photo: @nicolasgabriel17800

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 26th October 1988

26th October 1988 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Country: Argentina

Federico Nicolas Sanchez is one of the best-paid fly-halves in the world. He plays for Stade Français in France, and he pockets about £682K annually.

12. Aaron Cruden (The Chiefs) - £700K (764.7K)

Date of birth: 8th January 1989

8th January 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Country: New Zealand

Aaron Wiremu Cruden is an athlete who plays for The Chiefs in New Zealand. He was formerly signed with Montpellier. His annual income is about £700K.

11. Matt Giteau (LA Giltinis) - £700K (764.7K)

Matt Giteau smiling for a picture as he holds his bulldog. Photo: @matt_giteau

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 29th September 1982

29th September 1982 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Country: Australia

Matthew James Giteau is one of the highest-paid rugby players in the world today. He is currently signed with LA Giltinis, and he makes an average of £700K annually.

10. Owen Farrell (Saracens) - £750K ($819.4K)

Owen Farrell smiling for a picture in a black outfit. Photo: @owenfaz

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 24th September 1991

24th September 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: England

Owen Andrew Farrell is an English athlete who has played professionally for a while now. He is currently playing at Saracens in England, where he earns approximately £750K annually.

9. Johnny Sexton (Leinster Rugby and Ireland) - £774.5K ($846.2K)

Johnny Sexton smiling for a picture in blue sportswear. Photo: @sexton_johnny10

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 11th July 1985

11th July 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Country: Ireland

Jonathan Jeremiah Sexton, commonly known as Johnny Sexton, is a talented athlete who has been playing rugby for years. The 36-year-old currently plays for Leinster Rugby and Ireland, and he makes about £774.5K annually.

8. Beauden Barrett (Taranaki, The Blues and the New Zealand National Team) - £780K ($852.1K)

Beauden Barrett is pictured on the field. Photo: @beaudenbarrett

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 27th May 1991

27th May 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: New Zealand

Beauden John Barrett scoops the eighth position in the list of the top 10 paid rugby players in 2022. He is a member of his home country's national team, The Blues in Super Rugby, and Taranaki in the Mitre 10 Cup. His annual income is about £780K.

7. Maro Itoje (Saracens and the England national team) - £800K ($873.9K)

Maro Itoje posing for a picture in a navy blue suit. Photo: @maroitoje

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 28th October 1994

28th October 1994 Age: 27 years (as of 2022)

27 years (as of 2022) Country: United Kingdom

Oghenemaro Miles Itoje, commonly known as Maro Itoje, was born in North London. The English athlete is signed with Saracens and the England national team. He makes about £800K annually from the sport.

6. Michael Hooper (The Wallabies) - £897K ($976.4K)

Michael Hooper posing for a photo outside a house. Photo: @mik.hooper

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 29th October 1991

29th October 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: Australia

Michael Hooper is a gifted athlete signed with the Wallabies, which is the Australian national team. He started his career in junior rugby before becoming the sought-after athlete he is today. His current annual salary is about £897K.

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa national team and Toulon) - £900K ($983.2K)

Eben Etzebeth posing for a picture in a black t-shirt. Photo: @ebenetzebeth4

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 29th October 1991

29th October 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

Eben Etzebeth was born in South Africa and is one of the top 10 highest-paid rugby players globally. He plays for Toulon in France and the South African national team. His current salary is about £900K per year.

A close look at rugby players' wages per week reveals that Eben makes an average of £17,307.69 weekly.

4. Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92) - £920K ($1.005 million)

Date of birth: 1st May 1992

1st May 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Country: New Zealand

Virimi Vakatawa is one of the highest-paid rugby players in 2022. He was born in Rangiora, New Zealand, but he currently plays for Racing 92 in Paris, France. His annual earnings are approximately £920K.

3. Finn Russell (Racing 92) - £1 million ($1.39 million)

Finn Russell is pictured on the field. Photo: @finnrussell92

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 23rd September 1992

23rd September 1992 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Country: Scotland

Finn Russell is one of the highest-paid rugby league players in England. The Scottish player is currently signed with Racing 92 in France. He is a fly-half who makes about £1 million annually.

2. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa national team and Toulon) - £1 million ($1.39 million)

Cheslin Kolbe is pictured in a blue shirt and black pants. Photo: @cheslinkolbe

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 28th October 1993

28th October 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Country: South Africa

How much do pro rugby players get paid? The rates differ depending on the contracts signed. Cheslin Kolbe is among the pro players who play for Toulon in France and the South African national team.

He will be earning £1 million annually at Toulon, a team he joined in August 2021. Before then, he was playing for Toulouse.

1. Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears) - £1 million ($1.39 million)

Charles Piutau in a black sports t-shirt. Photo: @cpiutau

Source: Instagram

Date of birth: 31st October 1991

31st October 1991 Age: 30 years (as of 2022)

30 years (as of 2022) Country: New Zealand

Who is the highest-paid rugby player? An online search for the highest-paid rugby player in 2022 will make the name Charles Piutau pop up in the results. The athlete ranks first on the list of the highest-paid rugby players.

Piutau is currently signed with Bristol Bears, and he makes approximately £1 million every year. This means that he is also the highest-paid rugby player per week. His weekly earnings are about £19,230.7.

How much do professional rugby players make in the UK?

These athletes earn different amounts depending on the teams they are signed with and their level of expertise. Newly signed professionals make around £20,000, and the amount increases after they gain the necessary experience.

Recap of the highest-paid rugby players in the world in 2022

Charles Piutau - £1 million ($1.39 million) Cheslin Kolbe - £1 million ($1.39 million) Finn Russell - £1 million ($1.39 million) Virimi Vakatawa - £920K ($1.005 million) Eben Etzebeth - £900K ($983.2K) Michael Hooper - £897K ($976.4K) Maro Itoje - £800K ($873.9K) Beauden Barrett - £780K ($852.1K) Johnny Sexton - £774.5K ($846.2K) Owen Farrell - £750K ($819.4K) Matt Giteau - £700K (764.7K) Aaron Cruden - £700K (764.7K) Nicolas Sanchez - £682K ($745K) Steven Luatua - £620K ($677.3K) Dan Biggar - £600K ($655.5K) Handre Pollard - £600K ($655.5K) Faf de Klerk - £598.3K ($650.9K) Morgan Parra - £580K ($633.6K) Stuart Hogg - £550K ($600.9K) Manu Tuilagi - £350K ($382.4K)

The highest-paid rugby players in the world rake a significant amount of money from their careers. They have honed their skills over the years and are now sought-after athletes.

READ ALSO: How to make money fast in South Africa in 2022 (infographic)

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about how to make money fast in South Africa. Everyone wants a good life and a higher purchasing power.

If you wish to make some quick bucks, you can sell what you no longer need, participate in paid surveys, or rent an extra room in your house. You can also invest in the fashion industry, become a freelancer, or start affiliate marketing.

Source: Briefly News