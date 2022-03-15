Who is Dylan Macdonald? What you do not know about Norm Macdonald's son

Norm Macdonald was a beloved host on the popular sketch show, Saturday Night Live for 5 years. Norm had been battling cancer for nine years and passed away at the age of 61. But, who is Norm’s son, Dylan, and what does he do?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Norm Macdonald. Photo: @NormMacdonaldOfficial

Source: Facebook

Norm lived a very private life and hardly had a social media presence, and we have seen that Dylan lives the same existence. His YouTube channel has not been updated in six years, and his Instagram account is private, with only 219 followers and 77 posts.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Dylan Macdonald

Dylan Macdonald Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 28 October 1992

28 October 1992 Dylan Macdonald’s Age: 29 years (as of March 2022)

29 years (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: California, US

California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Parents: Father: Norm Macdonald, Mother: Connie Vaillancourt

Father: Norm Macdonald, Mother: Connie Vaillancourt Siblings: None

None Children: Unknown

Unknown Marital status: Unknown

Unknown Previous Relationships: Unknown

Unknown Height in feet: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in kilograms: Unknown

Unknown Weight in pounds: Unknown

Unknown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown Tattoos: Unknown

Unknown College: Unknown

Unknown Occupation: Comedian and YouTuber

Comedian and YouTuber Net worth: $500k– $2.5 Million (as of 2021)

$500k– $2.5 Million (as of 2021) Instagram: @dylanmacdonald08

@dylanmacdonald08 Twitter: None

None Facebook: dylan.macdonald.94

dylan.macdonald.94 Famous for: Being Norm Macdonald’s son, The Tom Green Show

Being Norm Macdonald’s son, Highest Qualification: Unknown

Unknown Email: Unknown

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dylan Macdonald with his pet dog. Photo: @dylan.macdonald.94

Source: Facebook

Who is Norm Macdonald’s son?

We learned that Dylan Macdonald, son of the Canadian actor Norm Macdonald and his ex-wife, Connie Vaillancourt, was born in Los Angeles, California, in the United States on the 28th of October 1992. Thus, he is now 29 years old. He seemed to take after his father and was involved in a few comedy sketches on his YouTube channel, 3rd Triumvirate.

Dylan came to be known as Norm’s son after appearing with his father on The Tom Green Show in 2013; other productions that he was a part of include Leaving Town (2005), Nara (2008), and Love/Infatuation (2010).

Unlike his superstar father, Dylan appears to be a calm and timid person.

Is Norm Macdonald still alive?

The comedy star died on the 14th of September 2021 after suffering from cancer for nine years, and he was 61 years old back then.

Norm Macdonald on set of one of his stand-up shows. Photo: @ComedyCentral

Source: Facebook

Dylan’s Facebook account has been inactive since 2015. His profile picture was last updated seven years ago, in which he is seen posing with his father, Norm, and an older woman, who is most likely his grandmother.

How old is Dylan Macdonald?

Dylan was born on the 28th of October 1992 and is 29 years old as of March 2022.

Dylan's Twitter

Dylan does not seem to have a Twitter account and is not very active on Facebook or Instagram.

Dylan’s YouTube channel

The social figure started a YouTube channel with some of his friends called 3rd Triumvirate. The show mainly showcased comedy sketches and had different segments. Some of the titles of the videos include Spelling Bee and Idiot Savant, and some videos feature bloopers and Q&A with fans. He and his friends are seen talking and joking about a range of topics in their videos. The channel does not appear to be active anymore, and the last video was uploaded over six years ago.

Dylan's career

While it seemed like Dylan was following in his dad's footsteps for a while and worked in the entertainment industry, it is unclear whether he is pursuing performing as a career, as all his social media profiles and channels have been quiet for so many years. His Facebook account shows that he currently works at TheLead – a media and news company, but as his Facebook has not been updated in so many years, we are unsure how accurate this still is.

What is Dylan's net worth?

As of late 2021, sources differ on the talented figure's net worth. The amounts range from $500k to $2.5 Million. Some sources say that he shares a net worth of $2.5 million with his father.

Who are Dylan's parents?

Dylan’s parents are Norm Macdonald and Connie Vaillancourt. The couple got married in 1988 and separated in 1999. Does Dylan have siblings? No, he is the only child.

Who is Dylan dating?

It is unknown whether Dylan is dating anyone at the moment and this is not too surprising as he does lead a very private life.

Fans pay tribute to the late comedian and actor

Some fans paid tribute on Twitter to the late Norm Macdonald after he passed away: one fan tweeted, “There’s no one I find funnier than Norm Macdonald.”

Another one tweeted, “I’ve fallen asleep just listening to YouTube compilations of Norm MacDonald. One of those talents that could really just turn your day around. And [he] not only told jokes better than anyone but helped people set theirs up when they were falling off rhythm. Absolute king”.

The star's son seems to be laying low and living a very quiet life, just like his dad did, however, we hope to see some creative work from Dylan in the future, as, from what we have seen from his work on his YouTube channel, he is certainly a great talent.

READ ALSO: Jimmy Fallon’s net worth, age, children, wife, show, movies, profiles

Briefly.co.za published an article about Jimmy Fallon, who has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades.

The article discusses interesting facts about The Tonight Show’s host, including his age, children, wife, movies, wealth, and time on Saturday Night Live.

Source: Briefly News