Tonya Harding net worth, age, children, spouse, movies and TV shows, profiles

Tonya Harding's net worth may not be as impressive as you would envisage if you come to terms with the fame she managed to acquire from a young age. However, it should not be hard to place the reason for this paltry fortune when you discover how much she has been through.

Harding advances to the finals of Dancing with the Stars: Athletes on The Disney General Entertainment Content. Photo: Kelsey McNeal

Source: Getty Images

Growing up in a trailer might be bad but having no means to pursue your dreams is worse. Tonya Harding's net worth in 2021 may not be amazingly reflective of her sacrifices. Nevertheless, she was one of the United States of America's brightest ice skaters until tragedy struck! So, what is Tonya Harding known for?

Profile summary and bio

Birth name: Tonya Maxene Harding

Tonya Maxene Harding Nicknames : Little Twinkle, Tonya Harding, Tonya Price

: Little Twinkle, Tonya Harding, Tonya Price Date of birth: 12th of November, 1970

12th of November, 1970 Age : 50 years old

: 50 years old Birthplace/hometown : Portland, Oregon, United States of America

: Portland, Oregon, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Ethnicity : White

: White Profession : Former Olympic figure skater, boxer, reality TV star, archer, deer and elk hunter

: Former Olympic figure skater, boxer, reality TV star, archer, deer and elk hunter Famous for : Being the first American woman to complete the triple axel in a single competition

: Being the first American woman to complete the triple axel in a single competition Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Height : 5 feet and 1 inch

: 5 feet and 1 inch Weight : 62 kilograms

: 62 kilograms Body measurements: 31-24-31 inches

31-24-31 inches Waist size : 24 inches

: 24 inches Hip size : 31 inches

: 31 inches Body build : Fit

: Fit Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Parents : Albert Golden (deceased) and LaVona Harding

: Albert Golden (deceased) and LaVona Harding Siblings : Chris Davison (stepbrother)

: Chris Davison (stepbrother) Marital status : Married

: Married Previous dating : Jeff Gillooly (1990 - 1993), Michael Smith (1995 - 1996), and Darren Silver (2000)

: Jeff Gillooly (1990 - 1993), Michael Smith (1995 - 1996), and Darren Silver (2000) Tonya Harding's husband : Joseph Jens Price (2010 till date)

: Joseph Jens Price (2010 till date) Tonya Harding's children : Gordon Price

: Gordon Price Education : Milwaukie High School and David Douglas High School

: Milwaukie High School and David Douglas High School Net worth: $150,000

Early life

The infamous American figure skater was born on the 12th of November, 1970, to Albert Golden Harding and LaVona 'Sandy' Golden Harding. She was born and raised in Portland, Oregon, United States of America. So, what is Tonya Harding's age now? She is 50 years old but will be 51 on the 12th of November, 2021.

Tonya preparing to head into week two with a double-header dance bill on Dancing with the Stars: Athletes. Photo: Kelsey McNeal

Source: Getty Images

Tonya insisted she grew up in an impoverished home, although her mother begged to differ. However, what they both agreed on was the fact that it was hard raising money to keep her skating dreams alive. Tonya Harding's parents divorced when she was 16.

Her coach then, Diane Rawlinson, discovered her talent at age three. She sacrificed her education to pursue a career in figure skating when she dropped out of Milwaukie High school. Nevertheless, she obtained her GED from Douglas High School in 1988.

Career and net worth

Tonya Harding's net worth is an estimated $150,000. This fortune is sourced from her career as a former figure skater, boxer, reality TV star, and other hustles after being banned from professional figure skating. Below is a list of some of the careers that she has dabbled into.

Figure Skating

Tonya Harding's skating career started really early, and by 1986, she was already participating and placing the sixth position in the U.S Figure Skating Championship. She was 5th in 1987 and 1988 and clinched the third position in 1989.

Tonya Harding's coach, Dody Teachman, helped her win the Skate America competition in 1989. Fast forward to 1991, Tonya Harding's triple axel made her the first American woman to achieve the feat in a single competition.

Moreover, Harding participated in the Winter Olympics in 1992 and 1994. In addition, she won several medals after appearing at the Skate Canada International event, ESPN Pro Skating Championship, and several United States Figure Skating championships.

Movies and TV shows

Tonya Harding's movies and TV shows appearances began after she was banned from figure skating. However, this narrative changed when I, Tonya, a comedy drama about Tonya's life, was released in 2017.

Boxing

The actress became a boxer after her unfortunate encounter in 1994. She fought a couple of boxing matches against Paula Jones, Doug Stanhope, Amy Johnson, and Samantha Browning before hanging her glove due to asthma.

Reality TV star

Harding participated in Dancing with the Stars: Athletes, a reality TV show, in 2018 and got to the grand finale. She also participated in the 16th season of Worst Cook in America: Celebrity Edition.

What happened with Tonya Harding?

The former skater was banned from figure skating and stripped of some of her titles. At the same time, she was fined over $150,000 and mandated to do 500 hours of community service.

Harding poses as the Dancing with the Stars: Athletes Season 26 cast visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

But then, what was Tonya Harding convicted of? An FBI investigation implicated her in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan. Unfortunately, Tonya's ex-husband and his friends confessed that she knew and helped carry out the planned attack.

What did Tonya do to Nancy?

On the 6th of January, 1994, Tonya's former husband, Jeff Gillooly, connived with Shawn Eckhardt, Shane Stant, and a certain Smith to injure Nancy Kerrigan, a figure skater.

Spouse

Harding has been married thrice, although she has dated more than that. Her first marriage to Jeff Gillooly ended after three years in 1993. Then, in 2010, she saw Joseph Jens Price in a restaurant, and after some time, they married.

Afterwards, she got pregnant with their first child in 2010. Then, they welcomed a baby boy on the 19th of February, 2011.

Tonya Harding's net worth may not be as captivating as her story. However, the one-time triple axel record-breaker has managed to carve her name in the sands of time in different shades of calligraphy.

READ ALSO: Emma Kenney's net worth, age, height, baby, partner, movies, profiles

As published on Briefly.co.za, Emma Kenney has made so much from her career as an actress because of her early exposure to the industry's inner workings.

The actress started acting when she was just ten years old and has been consistent for 11 years. Find out from the post what she is currently worth.

Source: Briefly.co.za