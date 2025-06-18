A viral TikTok video showcased surprisingly high-quality meals at a private hospital, featuring fancy breakfasts and hearty lunches

The video stunned viewers, who expressed surprise at the restaurant-like food, leading to speculation that it was a hotel

The comment section was filled with netizens who questioned the medical bills and compared them to public hospital food

A viral TikTok of gourmet-like meals in a South African private hospital astonished viewers, prompting a debate about healthcare disparities and the stark difference in food quality compared to public facilities.

A video of a man showcasing private hospital food left Mzansi questioning the state of public hospitals. Image: Tim Robberts.

A viral social media post has just unveiled a side of South African healthcare that many never knew existed, and even sparked an uncomfortable conversation.

A recent TikTok video has sparked a conversation among netizens about the healthcare in the country. This comes after a clip posted by user @jr_the_actuary gives a glimpse into the culinary experience within a private hospital, leaving viewers questioning whether it was a medical facility or a five-star hotel.

The meals featured an array of appetising dishes, including a full English breakfast, fresh fruits and juices, satisfying lunches, and hearty suppers. These meals led to a significant reassessment of public healthcare standards and access.

Viral hospital food video sparks debate

Following the viral video that showcased the cuisine in private hospitals, many netizens pointed out a significant disparity in South Africa's healthcare system. Numerous individuals shared their experiences in public hospitals, highlighting that the quality of food there was consistently much lower than the appealing meals presented in the video.

A patient showcased the surprisingly gourmet meals he received during his private hospital stay. Image: @jr_the_actuary

Mzansi reacts to the meals

Theo Tsinyane wrote:

"Kore the way o tsamaya spetlele ka teng o decide’ile go yira review ya dijo tsa teng."

VEE BOY RSA joked:

"Joko yahao ebobebe."

Jlorato said:

"Dijo tsona ba tsea cup, but medical care zero."

Motswana Warrior asked:

"Ke netcare e Feng e ka gore ba apaya masepa ko other hospitals?"

Khaya84 cleared the confusion:

"Those are not cucumbers. It's baby marrows."

Bonolo joked:

"Is it on Airbnb?"

Phumu added:

"Sometimes the bolognaise was the only thing I would eat for days."

mpumelelomkhize71 wrote:

"Ni serious ngalento yokuthanda ukudla neh?"

Maphindy added:

"Waterfall Netcare Hospital abakwazi ukupheka shame plus poor service on Maternity ward, worst the cleaners don't have buckets to clean, they use the same basin that we wash our hands yooooooooo no more waterfall hospital."

Dineo wrote:

"The Netcare in Alberton needs to step up its game."

user3600696979667 asked:

"Can I also rate Bara food?"

Nandi highlighted:

"That’s why I will always prefer private health care."

