A woman posted a TikTok video and showed people her experience with giving birth in a comfortable environment

The new mother used a private hospital to deliver her baby and was completely open with people about the cost of the whole process

Many people were fascinated after seeing how much money she had to spend to give birth comfortably

A TikTok video shows a woman's birthing experience. The lady wanted other people to get a taste of the cost of giving birth.

A woman showed that she spend more than R50 000 giving birthday a private hospital in a TikTok video. Image: @feigh_blackbarbie

Source: TikTok

Online users were fascinated as the woman broke down all the expenses. The video of the private hospital birthing went viral.

Woman shows cost of private hospital for birth

In a TikTok video, a woman @feigh_blackbarbie showed that she used her private hospital to give birth. The lady broke down all the costs of the anesthesiologist, the hospital stay and more. The total was R55 000. Watch the video below:

SA floored by cost of birth

Many people thought the video about delivering a baby was helpful. Online users commented that the video showed them that they weren't ready for a baby.

ejoy45 commented:

"Guys just save before you get pregnant. I went to public hospital to give birth neh😢😢 they just left me on the bed and said I’ll push if I feel like popping 😭 after one hour of a struggle."

San wrote:

"I can't imagine spending that much money on a stranger."

Honey said:

"For someone who has experienced both public and private. It is worth it! I'm never going to give birth at a public hospital! The treatment was so bad!"

Ta Mdizo was impressed:

"Nantso ke into we are advocating for🙌 Women really deserve this quality of care for what they go through during childbirth and pregnancy."

Langelihle conco remarked:

"Sana, it's so expensive to give birth; in 2021, it was R48k for my son at Busamed Hillcrest. Medical aid paid everything; our co-payment was R900.'

Zanele Ngcongo added:

"City hospital 24k (birthing team) including all check-ups and emergencies during pregnancy."

L I H L E ★ was amazed:

"I'll just go to Bara."

