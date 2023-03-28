For the Mkhize family, giving birth at a private hospital was the ultimate experience compared to government

Minnie Mkhize shared her birth vlog on TikTok, encouraging viewers instead to save up and give birth comfortably

Peeps were amazed at the five-star treatment, with many joining in the conversation and sharing their birth stories

Minnie Mkhize highlights her experience at a private hospital. Images: @redfamily_themkhizes/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A KZN woman named Minnie Mkhize has gone viral on TikTok with over a million views after she posted a video of her birth experience at a private hospital.

The mother of three shared positive feedback and encouraged soon-to-be mums to follow in the same footsteps.

In the post, Minnie named five highlights that stood out for her. From the food to being gifted a free goodie back, a nurse walking you to the car when you get discharged.

Mkhize said:

"All the staff were amazing. What was your experience?"

Peeps invested in Mkhize family birth experience

People were intrigued by her thoughts on giving birth at her private facility. While some threw in a joke or two, some were interested in the costs involved and what they did to have this experience.

Here are some of the comments below:

@BTSunflower said:

"Hi, can you please walk us through what you paid and what hospital this is. If you don’t mind, of course."

@Xolisile Xoligal Lio commented:

"I am a nurse from goverment hospital but I prefer being treated in private."

@samkellycwe said:

"I gave birth ko public because I had no money or medical aid but honestly I sbwl that moment ko private kea duma that 1st class service."

@phindymteamcool1 said:

"Fact is there's a huge different between public and private yekan umona."

@P.Glad commented:

"You didn’t mention them all. They take our babies so that we rest all night. They change our pads so gently. They bathe us and comfort us."

@sindimolete said:

"And when the labour pains intensify, there's a nurse who gives you back massages while also reassuring you that everything will be okay."

"My first time giving birth": First-time mom gets pregnant at age 54, welcomes triplets in viral video

In other birthing stories, Briefly News reported that a lady had given birth at 54. If that wasn't crazy enough, she gave birth to triplets in a video which has since gone viral.

The lady is from Nigeria and could not wait to show how the triplets looked. All three children were seen to be in good health.

The first-time mother says she was so blessed to be chosen as their mother.

