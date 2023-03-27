A Nigerian woman who has not given birth before has been blessed with the gift of beautiful triplets

The 54-year-old woman has posted a video on TikTok to show off her baby bump and the arrival of the kids

Her amazing testimony of giving birth at such an age has gone viral and stunned many people on the platform

A Nigerian woman is currently full of uncontrollable joy as she has been blessed with the gift of triplets.

After the arrival of the beautiful babies, the woman known as @funmiedeni took to TikTok to show off her baby bump in a viral video.

The mum gave birth to triplets at the age of 54. Photo credit: TikTok/@funmiedeni.

In the 1 minute 20 seconds video, the woman danced happily while clutching her baby bump in different outfits.

Nigerian woman gives birth at 54

Apart from her bulging baby bump, the woman also showed off photos of her beautiful triplets.

According to the woman, she is a first-time mum at 54. This revelation surprised many people that she got pregnant at such an age.

Those who have seen the video attributed the birth of the babies to a miracle, and they have also prayed for such.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Princess_tabith said:

"I tap this on behalf of my colleague. She is 50 years already and no issue yet. She takes care of my twins like they are hers. May this locate you momma."

@Ayaba ojulari said:

"Wow! God is the greatest."

@Yemima said:

"This one is restoration."

@queensofia said:

"Congratulations to you. I'm the next in line."

@kelechukwu said:

"Wonderful! Miracle no dey tire Jesus."

@solabo said:

"Congratulations. Nothing is impossible for my daddy, God."

user6978269496062 commented:

"Thanks to God. You will eat the fruit of your labour in Jesus name. Amen!"

