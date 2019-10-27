Bahumi Madisakwane's bio, age, married, parents, car and Instagram

Bahumi Madisakwane is a talented actress and media personality best known for starring in Keeping Score on SABC. She has also appeared in her dad's reality television shows. She took after her famous father, a famous media personality, actor, choreographer, and television presenter.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The actress posing for pictures in black outfits. Photo: @bahumimhlongo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bahumi Madisakwane is a bubbly lady who came into the limelight when she was relatively young. People know her as Zola in the telenovela Keeping Score. Read on to learn more about her age, relationship status, parents, and car.

Profile summary

Full name Bahumi Madisakwane Gender Female Date of birth 9th February 1995 Age 27 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South Africa Ethnicity Black Zodiac sign Aquarius Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 7” Height in centimetres 170 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Single Father Somizi Mhlongo Mother Palesa Madisakwane Step-siblings 2 Alma mater IIE's Varsity College (Law) & AFDA (Film Directing and Writing) Profession Actress and media personality Instagram @bahumimhlongo

Bahumi Madisakwane's biography

Bahumi Madisakwane, also known as Bahumi Mhlongo, is a South African media personality and actress. Acting is a craft that runs in her family, so it comes naturally to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How old is Bahumi Madisakwane

How old is Bahumi? Bahumi Madisakwane's age is 27 years as of 2022. She was born on 9th February 1995, in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa, and her Zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Who is Bahumi Madisakwane's mother?

The actress' mother is Palesa Madisakwane, an actress and mother of three. Palesa is known for featuring in Generations, eKasi: Our Stories, The River, The Estate, and IsiBaya. Bahumi is her first child and teh only one with Somizi Mhlongo.

She was formerly married to James Mocuminyane, but the two split in 2014. She and James have two children. Bahumi's step-siblings are Thato and Khumo.

Is Bahumi Somizi's biological daughter?

Somizi Buyani Mhlongo is Bahumi's biological dad. She is his only child. Mhlongo dated Palesa before coming out as b*sexual and later gay. Palesa claimed she discovered Mhlongo was gay when she was already pregnant with his child.

Why did Bahumi change her name?

The actress recently changed her last name from Madisakwane to Mhlongo. In an episode of Living the Dream with Somizi that aired in June 2022, she expressed her desire to change her surname but not customarily. Her mother said she needed to follow her people's traditions to do so.

The actress felt she needed to reconnect with her father by using his surname. She has since changed her surname to Mholongo on Instagram.

Educational background

The actress went to a local high school. She then received a scholarship to pursue Film Production at The New York Film Academy. However, she declined the offer and pursued a law degree instead. She also pursued a course in film directing and writing at AFDA.

What does Bahumi do for a living?

Somizi's daughter earns a living from acting and being a media personality. She started her acting career in her college years. In 2017, she became a supporting character named Zola on Keeping Score, an SABC 2 telenovela.

In 2019, she starred in Dream: The Lebo Mathosa Story, the first African biopic by BET Africa. She has also appeared on Living the Dream with Somizi, her father's reality show.

Besides acting, Bahumi is passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of youth. She runs the Youth MC’ing Department at Rhema Bible Church.

Is Bahumi Mhlongo married?

The actress' marital status is single. She keeps her love life away from the media, so it remains unclear whether she is dating.

Does Bahumi have a car?

The actress has been pictured with luxury vehicle brands. Her father bought her her first car when she turned 21. Somizi Mhlongo's daughter's car was a Chevrolet. She has been spotted in a BMW, but it remains unclear how many cars she owns.

What is Bahumi suffering from?

Bahumi Madisakwane's condition is called lymphoedema, characterised by swelling of the legs or arms due to a lymphatic system blockage. She disclosed she suffers from lymphoedema in 2017 in a Living the Dream with Somizi episode.

She stated that the condition has made one of her legs bigger than the other. Even so, the condition does not bar her from loving herself and wearing heels.

Height

The actress is 5’ 7” or 170 centimetres tall. She has black hair and eyes.

Quick facts about Bahumi Madisakwane

She is Somizi Mhlongo's only child.

She does not believe in engaging with her ancestors but respects her people's traditions.

She was a semi-finalist in an international television channel talent search.

Bahumi Madisakwane is a well-known media personality and actress. Her bubbly personality catches the attention of people, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her in more shows and films soon.

READ ALSO: JJ Tabane's age, wife, parents, qualifications, new show, book and Instagram

Briefly.co.za recently published JJ Tabane's biography. Onkoposte JJ Tabane is a Johannesburg-based broadcast media personality with a ton of experience in the field. He was recently appointed an adjunct professor at the University of South Africa.

Tabane is a PhD holder from the University of Witwatersrand. He runs a public relations and communications company called Oresego Holdings.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News