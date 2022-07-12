Beloved South African celebrity Somizi Mhlongo is constantly making business moves, and he has announced his latest project

Reality star Somizi Mhlongo is set to come out with a new book that will have fans' taste buds dancing

Somizi Mhlongo announced on Instagram that they could expect a tantalizing recipe book from him very soon

Somizi Mhlongo wears many hats, and one of them is as a recipe book author. The TV personality casually dropped some information about his upcoming new cookbook.

Somizi Mhlongo will be back in the kitchen as his cookbook is set to launch in December 2022, according to the TV personality. Image: Instagram /@somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi Mhlongo is constantly in contact with his fan base. One loyal supporter asked Somizi Mhlongo if he would be dropping another cookbook, and fans got the response they wanted.

Somizi Mhlongo tells fans release date for new cookbook

Responding to a fan on Instagram, The South African reports that Somizi said he would be realease a cookbook in December. This will be Somizi's second cookbook after his 2020 release that was a hit with fans.

Somizi Mhongo's fans love his cooking

Somizi's fans are constantly on the lookout for what the star has to offer. Many constantly show their support for Somizi on social media in everything he does, including his cooking. Fans showed some love for Somizi's latest cooking video, as many loved the recipe.

@makondonkhensani commented:

"Where is the unseen button coz wow!! Suddenly I am hungry,thank you for the recipe SomSom."

@mbali_ka_ndaba commented:

"Wow So Appetizing."

@lankambule commented:

"Can I please move in please."

@nomfunekovelapi commented:

"Please share SomG yummy"

@mabongicharlottezondo commented:

BabakaBahumi ngaze ngakuthanda uyapheka yong"[Bahumi's dad loves cooking]

@sabrina_thab commented:

Can I come wash the dishes...that's all I'm asking

@nkanyezi_faith commented:

Mouth watering..

@mapsmasemola

Private school kota.

"Good heart": Somizi shows off customer service skills in video, SA praises star

Briefly News previously reported that Somizi Mhlongo showed great customer service skills when Bathu opened another store over the weekend. The local sneaker company ambassador shared a clip of himself interacting with customers at the new branch inside the Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram to share a video of himself customising a happy customer's shoes. The fan fave's followers took to his comment section to sing his praises after seeing how much he cares for his customers.

Source: Briefly News