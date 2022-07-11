Somizi Mhlongo took to social media to show off his customer service skills in a video he took when Bathu opened another store in Pietermaritzburg

The larger-than-life media personality was signing an excited customer's shoes in the video he posted on his timeline

The Idols SA judge's followers took to his comment section to praise him for taking good care of his customers and making sure they're happy

Somizi Mhlongo showed great customer service skills when Bathu opened another store over the weekend. The local sneaker company ambassador shared a clip of himself interacting with customers at the new branch inside the Liberty Midlands Mall in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Somizi Mhlongo showed off his customer service skills when Bathu opened a new store at the Liberty Midlands Mall. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The Idols SA judge took to Instagram to share the video of himself customising a happy customer's shoes. According to The South African, the bubbly media personality captioned his post:

"Customer service is key… but it’s not just a service it’s an experience."

The fan-fave's followers took to his comment section to sing his praises after seeing how much he cares for his customers.

mpilomakhumalomkasi said:

"How exciting to have Bathu in PMB. My collection continues."

chatty983 wrote:

"Congratulations on the new store … keep them coming."

pumlagrootboom commented:

"Super envious... This is super dope."

phoksmotuku said:

"Not just a service but an experience. Agree fully @Somizi."

phumzile_gazide wrote:

"May God bless you Somizi for your good heart."

brigi108 added:

"I won't wash my takkies, rather frame that signature."

