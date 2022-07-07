Somizi Mhlongo took to the timeline to show off adorable kids' sneakers, which are part of his ongoing collaboration with Bathu

The reality TV star and Idols SA judge encouraged parents to buy the designer sneakers, which are available in ruby red and gold colours

With a pair priced at R800, Mzansi fashion-forward parents shared that they're getting a pair for their bundles of joy

Somizi Mhlongo has taken to social media to show off his new sneaker collaboration with Bathu. The adorable kids' sneaker comes in ruby red and gold colours.

Somizi Shows collaborated with Bathu on a new adorable kids' sneaker. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The larger-than-life media personality took to the timeline to encourage parents to get the cool shoes for their bundles of joy. The star, who has ventured into the kids' clothing business, has surely outdone himself with this new creation.

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge shared a snap of a cute gold sneaker. He captioned his post:

"How nunus are these? I have a happy future sompire kids customer who received their customized @bathu_sa #BATHUXSOMIZI kicks today. Mamas, papas do the right thing."

According to Bathu's online store, a pair of the designer sneakers costs R800. Somizi's followers and celeb friends took to his comment section and shared that they'll definitely buy them for their kids.

katli_mokgotho said:

"Too cute, my 3-year-old girly would look too cute in them. Well done."

ntombee_1 wrote:

"Oh my heart. I'm getting these for niece."

deejayfinzo commented:

"Can I please have size 1 there. That’s sweet and short."

glisson_n wrote:

"Definitely getting these for Ezra. I have my own pair. Mine however feels like the soles sinks when I walk in it. Or maybe it's just my heavy feet."

dums7243 said:

"@somizi beautiful. Where can I find them? My grandkids will love them."

levuvu_africa_reloaded added:

"Definitely getting a pair for my baby."

Somizi to launch kiddies' clothing line

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to social media to make a major announcement. The media personality will launch his kiddies' clothing line soon.

He shared that everything is going according to plan. Somgaga told millions of his followers that his goal is for every parent to afford Sompire Kids gear. Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge posted a clip of himself writing his affirmations on a vision board. He captioned his post:

"The pieces are coming together nicely. I can't wait for you to see what we are cooking. Every kid deserves a Sompire Kids gear in their wardrobe and every parent should afford it, that's my goal. Few months to go before the launch."

