Celebrities' looks at the Durban July are the talk of the town as peeps share thoughts and comments on who killed the looks and who missed

Stars such as Thuli Phongolo, Mpho Wa Bodimo, Blue Mbombo and others have received praise from peeps for their elegant looks

Singer Vusi Nova topped the Twitter trends as fans reveal that they were unimpressed with the star's entire outfit

Vusi Nova is trending on social media for his outfit choice at the Durban July. The star who is considered one of the best vocalists in Mzansi failed to impress fans with his look.

Social media users are making fun of singer Vusi Nova's Durban July outfit. Image: @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

The Mzansi fashion police were on the lookout for the hits and misses at the Durban July and it seems Vusi Nova is at the top of the worst dressed list.

The Ndikuthandile hitmaker seemed to have missed the memo when he rocked up in brown leather pants, brown knee-high boots, a red jacket and a fur coat. Vusi Nova shared snaps on his Instagram page and wrote:

"When you play the game of July, you win or die."

Twitter users quickly took to the timeline to dish their thoughts on the look.

@ChrisSentsomedi said:

"I will Never Forgive Vaccine for whatever it did to our Vusi Nova."

@Sakhilezakes_SA

"Honestly, Vusi Nova needs to stop spending too much time with Somizi."

@Khaya__Khumalo added:

"I'll say this again Vusi Nova better stop playing with that Snova and go back to making that amazing music he was making!!!"

@beauty_mpange noted:

"Vusi Nova is the best vocalist, but ever since he started wearing that wig, something is off with him."

