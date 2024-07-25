Malome Vector Death: Mzansi Reacts to Visuals of Car Wreckage: “How Fast Was This Car Going”
- South Africans are still in shock at the news of Malome Vector's untimely passing after seeing visuals from the wreckage
- The Ambitiouz Entertainment musician was involved in a horrific car crash that claimed his and his friends' lives
- Netizens sent heartfelt condolences to the musician's family, while many questioned how the accident occurred
As news of Malome Vector's tragic passing continues to circulate, netizens have uncovered footage from the scene showing the extent of the wreckage to the artist's car.
Video from Malome Vector's accident surfaces
It was a sad day for the South African music industry after Mzansi learned of Malome Vector's untimely passing.
The Ambitiouz Entertainment artist, who was at odds with his label at the time of his death, is said to have been in Free State when he and his friends met their demise.
Twitter (X) user MDN News uncovered a clip from the scene showing just how bad the wreckage was, a horrifying scene that left the car completely unrecognisable:
Mzansi reacts to Malome Vector's accident
Netizens were shocked beyond words and sent condolences to Malomo Vector's loved ones:
XUFFLER was shattered:
"So unbelievable."
KelzCoWork said:
"That's a hectic accident. Yoh, may their souls rest in peace."
lawrencemaema sent well-wishes:
"May his soul rest in perfect peace in the mercy of God. Condolences to his family and friends."
simon8839216511 was in disbelief:
"Even now, I can't believe he's gone; I thought it was all a lie."
Meanwhile, others speculated that the artist may have been speeding at the time of the accident:
MaskienL was shocked:
"Omg, what? The speed was outrageous! RIP, Malome."
sweerie_ was curious:
"How fast was this car going for it to be folded up like that? RIP, Malome Vector."
ChrisExcel102 asked:
"Yoh, how fast was that car going?"
gcume_akhile said:
"No one was gonna survive this horrible accident."
Shebeshxt to undergo trauma counselling
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Shebeshxt's recovery since his horrific car crash.
The Limpopo rapper is expected to undergo trauma counselling to come to terms with the incident and his daughter's untimely passing.
