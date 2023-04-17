Malome Vector, a former artist of Ambitiouz Entertainment, is taking the label to court over the ownership of his latest song Ya Costa

Ambitiouz Entertainment owner, Kgosi Mahumapelo, is reportedly facing tensions with his former artists

The legal disputes and tensions between Ambitiouz Entertainment and its former artists highlight ongoing issues in the South African music industry

The South African music industry has been rocked by reports of artists facing challenges with their record labels. One such case involves Bokang Malule, who is popularly known as Malome Vector.

The artist according to ZAlebs, took his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, to court over ownership of his song, Ya Costa.

Vector suing Ambitiouz after leaving the label

Malome Vector left Ambitiouz Entertainment about a year ago, citing neglect and poor marketing as reasons for his departure. ZAlebs go on to say: the label's owner, Kgosi Mahumapelo, has been trying to ensure that artists signed to his stable succeed.

However, Vector and other artists have felt neglected and not recognized by the company.

More artists have previously come forward with the same problem

The situation with Malome Vector is similar to that of Intaba YaseDubai, who left Ambitiouz Entertainment in April 2022. The artist took to social media to claim that he did not receive any compensation for his feature on Big Zulu's hit song, Imali Eningi. Big Zulu later released a statement, claiming that they paid Ambitiouz Entertainment for Intaba YaseDubai's share.

TimesLive reported on Intaba YaseDubai announcing his departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment, citing frustrations with not being paid what he deserved. The artist claimed that he was paid only R3,700 a month despite gigging almost every weekend.

The has also seen rapper A-Reece and Emtee depart citing similar treatment.

Intaba Yase Dubai opens up about his contract with Ambitiouz Ent, the singer tells MacG he doesn’t care about it

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Intaba opening up about his situation with Ambitiouz with podcaster, MacG.

The singer was a guest on a hilarious episode of Podcast and Chill With MacG. In a trending clip, the Sbali hitmaker revealed that he doesn't want to release new music under the company.

MacG and his crew warned Intaba Yase Dubai about the legal issues he might face if he refuses to abide by the contract, but he was adamant that he was done with them

