Music executive Nota Baloyi also attended DJ Black Coffee's iconic Madison Square Garden show this past weekend

Despite the alleged beef between the two, Nota said he only attended the MSG because of Bucie

Netizens were stunned as some asked if his beef with Black Coffee had been squashed or not

Nota Baloyi went to New York to attend Black Coffee's Madison Square Gardens show. Image: @Bucie_Nkomo, @LavidaNota

Source: Instagram

If there is someone who deserves the crown of being a drama king, it has to be Nota Baloyi. The sensational media personality always has something to say, or he keeps throwing shade at others every chance he gets.

Nota attends Black Coffee's Madison Square Gardens show

Nota Baloyi has been making headlines for the past few years and seems to enjoy being at the top of the trending lists. Nota trended for sharing screenshots not long ago showing Dr Nandipha's brother threatening him.

Nota always has something to say about everything and anything. He recently shared clips on X, formerly known as Twitter, attending the Black Coffee's Madison Square Gardens show on Saturday, 7 October 2023, in New York.

Despite the alleged ongoing beef between Nota and Black Coffee, the music executive mentioned in his tweets that he only attended the MSG because he wanted to see singer Bucie performing live.

He wrote:

"Went to MSG to see Bucie & wasn’t disappointed!"

Check out the tweet below:

Netizens were confused as to why Nota attended Black Coffee's show

Shortly after Nota tweeted, tweeps were left confused, and some were in awe as to why he attended Black Coffee's show cause they allegedly have beef with each other. Check out some of the comments below:

@Mthandeni975 said:

"Did he invite Shana Zakes Bantwini n Shota to perform their classics? Or they still have beef."

@Guyu_Maxakadzi wrote:

"I hope you went to black coffee and made peace."

@depplayermalex replied:

"You and black coffee are fine now?"

@BillyTdow replied:

"Was Zano invited to perform Someday?"

@ChumandeSkoti said:

"I'm sure you went to school with @RealBlackCoffee neh."

@AfrikanChefZA wrote:

"I love this. Regardless of your differences, supporting your own is always beautiful."

@simphiwedl67474 responded:

"Bengithi uyamzonda black coffee bro."

@SiyandaMsomi14 shared:

"Big hater of black coffee."

