Nota Baloyi didn't digest the news well when South African rapper Kwesta denied claims that he "made" him in the industry

In an interview with MacG on his podcast, Kwesta made it clear that he was never signed to Baloyi as "his" artist

This didn't sit well with Nota; the hip-hop pioneer called Kwesta a pathological liar and even promised to throw hands at him in a series of tweets

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Nota Baloyi was taken aback by claims made by Senzo "Kwesta" Vilakazi on MacG's Podcast and Chill about not being "made" by him.

Nota Baloyi threatened Kwesta after the rapper denied having been managed by him. Image: Nota Baloyi and Kwesta. Source: Instagram/@NotaBaloyi and @Kwesta

Source: Instagram

Kwesta denied being managed nor signed by the controversial hip-hop pioneer during the interview.

According to ZAlebs, Baloyi has always claimed that he impacted and nurtured the award-winning rapper's career.

Nota slammed Kwesta after the rapper denied that he approached Baloyi for deals when he says it was the other way around.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"I've never worked with a person that I thought could make me. I didn't approach anyone, I got approached because I'm dope," said Kwesta in the clip.

Baloyi vs Kwesta

In a series of tweets, Nota blatantly made it clear that he's had enough and threatened to beat the rapper for his kids to see.

Baloyi went on and said once he's done with the rapper, he'll be emotionally scarred, IOL reported.

The ongoing beef between the duo

Nota and Kwesta have been beefing for quite some time. Baloyi said on the Set The Record Straight podcast that the rapper became a household name because of him and he's ungrateful.

Netizens are relishing the beef and suggesting a boxing match to sort it out.

@Terminator49811 commented:

"Yazi ngingena kutwitter manje and I see this kazi Nota wabanjani kodwa."

@LesediMolefe7 added:

"You lie about anyone and everything, no one beats you."

@daddydeeloc1 said:

"Do you want Cassper to arrange it?"

@KekanaAbba suggested:

"A boxing match will do..."

@Mbuso78561350 replied:

"Welele inganekwane."

Nota Baloyi claims he called police to recover "stolen" from ex-wife Berita, sparks controversy yet again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African music executive recently took to Twitter to address an incident involving his ex-wife, Berita.

Baloyi accused Berita of insulting him on TikTok. He called the police to recover alleged stolen property from his ex-wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News