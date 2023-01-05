Music executive, Nota Baloyi, has used his other social media platforms to share his opinions since his Twitter account got suspended

The controversial social media user recently weighed in on Babes Wodumo's mourning, suggesting that she is using Mampintsha's passing to make money

Many people agreed with some of what Nota said and they took to the comments section to react where one person said: " Everything is a joke now in South Africa"

Nota Baloyi has posted another controversial video on social media. This time the music executive addressed the music industry, also taking a swipe at Babes Wodumo.

Captioning the viral video, Nota wrote:

"South African’s musicians are devil worshiping money, loving demons… All of them. Every single one of you that refuses to condemn evil is complicit."

He said when celebrities pass on, their loved ones use them as cash cows, they go to the news and talk about how great they were just so people can give them money. He added:

"You cannot even mourn when your husband dies, you must dance and talk about how much money you used to make or you want to make. You cannot even bury your husband in this industry."

Here are a few reactions from the comments section. @mrs_bojane said:

"Hate Nota but one thing about him, he will speak his mind and tell the most uncomfortable truth nje!"

@michellepeme wrote:

"That time my household is still mourning the legend, ey silahlekelweyo"

@prof.zones commented:

"I've been saying but they keep calling me a scary a*s conspiracy theorist.....Much love Nota for pointing out the blatant truth."

@kim__colleen

"Africa as a country is on joke mode at this point. Yi circus everywhere."

Mzansi rallies behind Berita amid Nota Baloyi's meltdown: "Berita made the best decision by leaving him"

In another article, Briefly News reported that people celebrated Nota Baloyi's Twitter suspension.

Social Media users celebrated Nota's absence from Twitter, saying his estranged wife Berita would finally find peace on social media. The music exec had posted a lot of uncomfortable stuff about Berita and many people were not happy.

A couple of weeks ago, Nota called Berita pathetic for not spending Christmas with him and his family. This ruffled many feathers on Twitter as people dragged Nota, telling him to leave the singer in peace.

