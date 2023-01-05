TV presenter and medical doctor, Musa Mthombeni, has cleared the air after people thought he was beefing with his friend, Andile Ncube

This came after the sports presenter jokingly declared his love for Musa's wife, Liesel Laurie, on social media

Musa tweeted that 2023 taught him a lot about fake friends, to which Andile responded, fuelling the beef claims

Dr. Musa Mthombeni laughs off beef with Andile Ncube. Images: @drmusamthombeni and @andilencube

Source: Instagram

The 'Trending SA' presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni joined the trending topics on Twitter after he set the record straight about his alleged beef with the TV personality, Andile Ncube. He tweeted:

"It’s not that serious guys. Please."

Taking to the comments section, many Twitter users said they knew that the pair were just fooling around. However, some believed it was serious.

@nomsebenzi80 commented

"So much headache for nothing. You guy's are going to give us a heart attack"

@THa_BHanq said:

"The only thing you can do right now is be honest with yourself. How is it "Not that serious"????? No man, next time we won't be there when it is actually serious."

@mmbs001 wrote:

"Sometimes it’s unnecessary to share everything on social media, now you are here trying to make them understand the kind of relationship you have with your friends."

@JustOneRedRose:

"Guys, just enjoy the attention you ordered. We know it’s banter, but y’all do it publicly for a reason, or else the jokes would’ve stayed in the group chat."

A video of Nadia Nakai confirming there’s no beef between her and Cassper after dating AKA has gone viral

In another article, Briefly News reported that Nadia has announced that she still gets along with her former label boss, Cassper Nyovest.

Award-winning rapper Nadia Nakai opened up about the reason why she left Cassper Nyovest's record label, Family Tree. The hip-hop star made it clear that she did not leave because of any fights with Cassper but wanted to focus on building her own empire.

She also shared that her boyfriend, AKA, had nothing to do with her departure from the record label. A clip of her Kaya 959 interview went viral on social media as people were calling out the interviewer for the way he handled the interview.

Source: Briefly News