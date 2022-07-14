How to Ruin Christmas star Busisiwe Lurayi has bagged a posthumous Safta nomination four days after her untimely passing

The award-winning actress will be competing in the Best Actress category against thespians such as Ashley De Lange and Shamilla Miller

The talented Busisiwe, who has alo appeared in City Ses'la and Sokhulu and Partners, has won the Saftas three times

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Busisiwe Lurayi may be gone but she's definitely not forgotten. The late award-winning actress has received a nod for this year's South African Film and Television Awards.

‘How To Ruin Christmas’ actress Busisiwe Lurayi has bagged a posthumous Saftas nomination. Image: @busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

The How to Ruin Christmas star bagged the posthumous Safta nomination four days after her untimely passing. The nominees for the 16th annual Saftas were announced on Thursday, 14 July.

News24 reports that the late thespian will compete against against Ashley De Lange, Shamilla Miller, Julia Anastasopoulous and Ilse-Lee Van Niekerk in the Best Actress category.

Busiswe Lurayi has won three Saftas in the past. She bagged her first one in 2006, her second accolade in 2011 and bagged her third in 2016.

Busisiwe, who has appeared in shows such as City Ses'la and Sokhulu and Partners, was found lifeless by her father in her daughter's room on Sunday night, 10 July. Her death shook the entire Mzansi acting industry. She was not only a television actress but she also slayed her roles on stage.

How To Ruin Christmas actress Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. The renowned thespian was pronounced dead on Sunday, 10 July, according to a statement.

The Safta-winning star appeared in TV shows like SABC 1's City Ses'la, Sokhulu and Partners and most recently on How to Ruin Christmas, a Netflix original rom-com.

Busisiwe Lurayi's agency Eye Media Artists shared a family statement on social media on Monday. TshisaLIVE reports that the owner of the agency, Brian Makau, confirmed the news to the publication.

The hashtag #BusisiweLurayi trended on Twitter after the news of Busi's death surfaced on the timeline. Her fans and industry peers took to the micro-blogging app to pay tribute and share their condolences to her family and friends.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News