Busisiwe Lutayi's aunt has opened up about the actress' untimely passing and shared more details around her death

The How to Ruin Christmas star's family shared that they're devastated and are still waiting for a report about her cause of death

Sonti Lurayi, who was like a mother to the actress, shared that her dad rushed to Busisiwe's house and found her lifeless body in her daughter's room

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Busisiwe Lurayi's aunt Sonti Lurayi has shared more details about the actress' passing. Sonti opened up about the award-winning actor's untimely death in a recent interview.

Busisiwe Lurayi’s aunt has shared more details about the ‘How to Ruin Christmas’ star's passing. Image: @busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

Sonti, who played the role of Busisiwe's mom after her biological mother passed away, expressed that the family is still devastated and are still waiting for answers about her cause of death.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sonti said they're still waiting for a report with all the answers, adding that it is delaying the family from making major decisions.

She said that Busisiwe's father found her lifeless body in her daughter's room when she went to check up on her at her house. Busisiwe Lurayi was excused from the set because she was not feeling well and did not return to work.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sonti further shared that her concerned colleagues tracked down the family and her dad immediately went to her house, "where he found her in her daughter's room".

"He called the police, who summoned paramedics. Busi was declared dead at 11.15pm."

Busisiwe's manager, Brian Makau, told the publication that he and the late actress celebrated her bagging new roles on 7 July. He never thought that was their last conversation, added the outlet.

How To Ruin Christmas actress Busisiwe Lurayi passes away

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. The renowned thespian was pronounced dead on Sunday, 10 July, according to a statement.

The SAFTA-winning star appeared in TV shows like SABC 1's City Ses'la, Sokhulu and Partners and most recently on How to Ruin Christmas, a Netflix original rom-com.

Busisiwe Lurayi's agency, Eye Media Artists, shared a family statement on social media on Monday. TshisaLIVE reports that the owner of the agency, Brian Makau, confirmed the news to the publication.

The hashtag #BusisiweLurayi trended on Twitter after the news of Busi's death surfaced on the timeline. Her fans and industry peers took to the micro-blogging app to pay tribute and share their condolences to her family and friends.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News