How to Ruin Christmas star Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away after a short illness and her agency has confirmed the sad news

The City Ses'la star's name is trending high on social media under the hashtag #BusisiweLurayi following the announcement of her death

Many people on the timeline shared that How to Ruin Christmas will never be the same when they penned heartfelt condolences on Twitter

Award-winning actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. The renowned thespian was pronounced dead on Sunday, 10 July, according to a statement.

‘How To Ruin Christmas’ actress Busisiwe Lurayi has passed away. Image: @busi_lurayi

Source: Instagram

The SAFTA-winning star appeared in TV shows like SABC 1's City Ses'la, Sokhulu and Partners and most recently in How to Ruin Christmas, a Netflix original rom-com.

Busisiwe Lurayi's agency Eye Media Artists shared a family statement on social media on Monday. TshisaLIVE reports that the owner of the agency, Brian Makau, confirmed the news to the publication.

The hashtag #BusisiweLurayi trended on Twitter after the news of Busi's death surfaced on the timeline. Her fans and industry peers took to the micro-blogging app to pay tribute and share their condolences to her family and friends.

@mntakamaNdloe wrote:

"Oh Busi. How to Ruin Christmas will never be the same."

Metro FM presenter Lerato Kganyago said:

"Spent the whole afternoon yesterday watching How to Ruin Christmas. Though watching it for the 100th time could not get over her talent. This is really sad."

@Nampree commented:

"Busisiwe Lurayi's death is really shocking. What a great talent. She was my favourite on How To Ruin Christmas."

@Ielolizwe wrote:

"She did the most on City Sesla and How to Ruin Christmas. Absolute brilliance. Rest in perfect peace Busi Lurayi."

@Shonny_SA added:

"This woman is the reason I watched How to Ruin Christmas. Rest in peace, Busi."

