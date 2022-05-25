Somizi Mhlongo has again taken to his official Instagram account to share heartwarming clips of Jamie Bartlett's last moments on earth

In the sweet clips SomG posted, the legendary Rhythm City actor went around the club greeting and taking snaps and videos with his fans

The late veteran thespian even went to the venue's kitchen to take more pics and clips with kitchen staff and many of his fans fell in love with his sweet soul

Somizi has taken to social media to share more clips of Jamie Bartlett. The heartwarming videos were taken just 12 hours before the veteran actor's untimely passing.

Somizi posted more clips of late actor Jamie Bartlett.

Source: Instagram

As if he was saying his last goodbyes, the Rhythm City star went around the club taking videos and snaps with his fans. He even went to the venue's kitchen and took more clips with the staff.

Peeps took to Somizi's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the sweet clip.

The fans were impressed with how sweet Jamie Bartlett, who played the role of a big bad villain, was in real life.

kat_realist wrote:

"It’s how he’s fixing the ladies up for the pics man."

ardiegee_thestylist said:

"Not him going around avalelisa."

palesa_ya_seeiso commented:

"He was saying his goodbyes."

sethunyamaele wrote:

"This put a smile on my face, what a way to bounce out of this place, a true legend, I love how they're celebrating him."

pablozdollysomgee said:

"Ooh man, may his soul rest in peace. Such a great personality."

ziphozethur_ commented:

"Imagine if this beautiful moment wasn't captured? We would have missed on knowing how great of a person he was."

millymashile wrote:

"The sweetest goodbye."

n_preshy_n added:

"He was such a lover of people."

Somizi shares fond final memory of Jamie Bartlett

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that as the industry comes to terms with the passing of legendary Rhythm City actor, James Bartlett, celebrity friends have headed online to pay tribute.

Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo was one of the first stars to share a touching goodbye message on Instagram. The two veteran performers have clearly come a long way together and the dancer was distraught to see yet another friend go.

SomSom shared a sweet pic with Bartlett, who was definitely not shy about having a good night out on the town. The two looked jolly and in good spirits while James paid Somizi a visit at one of his many hosting gigs around Pretoria.

Source: Briefly News