Somizi has headed online to share his final goodbyes to Rythmn City actor, James Bartlett

The dancer and media personality had just spent a night out with Jamie and remembered how kind he had been to everyone in the room

Celebs, including Nandi Madida and Pearl Thusi, shared their heartfelt condolences in the comments section

As the industry comes to terms with the passing of legendary Rythmn City actor, James Bartlett, celebrity friends have headed online to pay tribute.

Somizi shares fond memories with Jamie Bartlett. Image: @somizi/Instagram

Idols SA judge, Somizi Mhlongo was one of the first stars to share a touching goodbye message on Instagram. The two veteran performers have clearly come a long way together and the dancer was distraught to see yet another friend go.

SomSom shared a sweet pic with Bartlett, who was definitely not shy about having a good night out on the town. The two looked jolly and in good spirits while James paid Somizi a visit at one of his many hosting gigs around Pretoria.

Sharing the details of that night, Somizi told with fondness how James made sure to greet every single person in the room, including the kitchen staff. While at the time the dancer made fun of his friend for being so overly polite, he knows it was just the kind of good-hearted person James was:

"I even made fun of u for greeting each and every person including the kitchen staff... your spirit knew... farewell my Jamie," he captioned the emotional post.

Social media users also shared their condolences, including some A-list celebs. Check out some of the comments below:

nandi_madida said:

"What a kind, talented soul. Beautiful legacy."

pearlthusi said:

"Oh noo."

hadebetholakele said:

"David Genaro. RIP Legend."

