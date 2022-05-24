Connie Ferguson has given her dad a very special surprise in the form of a 'Ninja Warrior' birthday

The 86-year-old enjoys karate , and in the video Connie shared online, he seemed super impressed with a show in his honour

, Fans headed to the comments section, wishing the sensei master a very blessed birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Queen actress Connie Ferguson just gave her dad the most wonderful birthday surprise - a 'karate' themed party!

Connie Ferguson is celebrating her dad's birthday. Images: @connieferguson/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Even though Connie has had a difficult year following the death of her beloved husband, Shona Ferguson, the inspirational lady continues to find moments to be grateful. And while many people are not so lucky, the actress is definitely super-blessed to still have her 86-year-old dad around.

Taking to her Instagram, Connie shared a sweet video from the madala's exciting birthday party. It's clear her dad has not let the years get in the way of his youthful spirit, as the karate master humbly looks on as his peers perform their routine.

The perfectly choreographed moves get the whole crowd excited:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Thank you Papzo for EVERYTHING! For the love, for the support, for your youthful spirit, and for being my biggest inspiration," Connie captioned the touching post.

Check out some of the sweet reactions to the video:

ramaologammandu said:

"Look at pops posture as the karate guys are doing their thing like he is actually doing it with them, happiest birthday ntate."

hayford.shirley said:

"Wow! A very glorious birthday to him."

ffm_hub said:

"Happiest of birthdays to your dad, 86 yet still strong."

"Doesn’t feel real": Connie Ferguson pens emotional tribute to Shona Ferguson

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson is celebrating her late husband Shona Ferguson's heavenly 48th birthday. The actress took to social media to pour her heart out in a lengthy post that left her fans and followers cutting onions.

The star described her late husband as a loving man who gave his all to his family. She said her life changed drastically since Shona's passing, and she is still trying to pick up the pieces nine months later.

Source: Briefly News