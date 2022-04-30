Connie Ferguson is still trying to come to terms with the untimely passing of her husband, actor and television producer Shona Ferguson

The actress headed to her social media pages to pen a heartwarming birthday message for what would have been Fergurson's 48th birthday

In the lengthy message, Connie said her life has not been the same since her loving husband's death nine months ago

Connie Ferguson is celebrating her late husband Shona Ferguson's heavenly 48th birthday. The actress took to social media to pour her heart out in a lengthy post that left her fans and followers cutting onions.

Connie Ferguson has taken to social media to celebrate her late husband Shona Ferguson's birthday. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The star described her late husband as a loving man who gave his all to his family. She said her life changed drastically since Shona's passing, and she is still trying to pick up the pieces nine months later. She wrote:

"My whole life feels like a dream. To say I miss you would be the biggest understatement. It’s difficult to put into words how life feels without you around. I’m still learning to walk again, smile, laugh!"

The Queen star added that God has been her strength throughout the difficult phase of her life. She also said today is about praising God for their time spent together. She wrote:

"Times are hard, but God is very present in my life. I’m still able to get up in the morning and do what needs to be done. All glory to Him!"

Fans and industry colleagues flocked to the comments section with words of encouragement for Connie and birthday messages for Mr Sho.

@pedibae said:

"May God continue you give you the strength that you can only get from him."

@uyandam commented:

"He’s with you in spirit."

@ttmbha added:

"He is deeply missed."

@sthakgoroge noted:

"Happy heavenly birthday Sho! Love never dies."

