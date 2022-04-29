The Real Housewives of Durban brought drama, friendships and some tearjerking moments that left Mzansi emotional

In the last episode of the show, Nonku Williams opened up about how she has relied on medication to manage her anxiety

She also spoke about having a drinking problem, many peeps related to her struggles and commended her for speaking up about it

Nonku Williams has revealed that she turns to alcohol and medication when under a lot of pressure. The reality television star opened up about her problem during the show's last episode.

Nonku has been hinting that she was not in a good space throughout the second season of the popular Showmax show.

According to TIMESLive, the star said not being able to cope with many challenges in her life forced her to rely on anxiety medication and alcohol. She said:

"Being a single parent, sometimes I feel so alone. I can confess that at times I would drink to escape reality because there are times when it gets too much and I can't cope."

Mzansi social media users shared the same sentiments. Many shared that, just like Nonku, they also take alcohol to escape from day-to-day life problems. Peeps headed to Twitter to commend the reality star for the courage to open up about her battles.

@thereal__arzee said:

"I’m proud of Nonku; she carried that show on her back because she was unapologetically herself throughout the show and still managed to do an introspection. this is why every season we will see her on that show."

@darkie_hues commented:

"Nonku man! a lot of us can relate sis beer can be an escape … for a moment."

@prettygirl_keahuli added:

"I was watching the last episode of #RHOD, and there is a part where Nonku confessed to her "drinking problem," and she explained why, she further said, "reality can be too hard to face at times", it was an emotional situation."

