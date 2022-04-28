The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick Mthembu has been shaded after she posted a clip of herself showing off her new wig

Some people claimed the hairpiece looks like curtains while other shared that her new hairstyle doesn't suit her at all after a tweep re-posted the clip on Twitter

Annie was dragged after almost every episode of the latest season of RHOD as viewers claimed she was mean to her unmarried castmates

The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Ludick Mthembu has been dragged after she posted a video of herself rocking a pricey wig. Mzansi social media users shared that the pricey hairpiece doesn't look good on her.

Mzansi tweeps love to hate the reality TV star as most of them think that she's a mean woman. On countless occasions, she's been accused of not respecting her castmates who are not married.

A social media users re-posted the video of the stunner showing off her new hair on Twitter. The clip was originally posted on TikTok.

The viewers of the reality show roasted Annie Ludick Mthembu after seeing the clip. They hilariously claimed that her hairdresser also "hates" her.

@TheTitanBaddie said:

"I hope Annie spent a lot of money on that wig. It's what she deserves."

@buuhle_ commented:

"I'm crying because Annie’s hairdresser hates her as much as we all do."

@WandileTembe2 wrote:

"She can’t complain, that’s at her own salon. She’s the manager."

@SineNtombi_ said:

"Yazi it could’ve worked had the bands been thinner and the closure been placed exactly on top of her hairline, but now it looks like curtains."

@_Phumla_ commented:

"I hope this isn’t for the reunion. Imagine sounding ridiculous AND looking ridiculous."

@Sthembile_k wrote:

"Angeke bo! Yini le? She must get her refund from the hairstylist."

_MahlakoB added:

"For a mean girl like her? She deserves this hairstyle!"

RHOD viewers defend Nonku Willians, slam Annie

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Real Housewives of Durban trended on social media after dropping another spicy episode on Friday. The viewers of the reality show defended Nonku Williams and slammed Annie.

The fans claim other cast members of the show are ganging up on Nonku. The star's fans shared that their fave is the one who gives viewers juicy content every week.

The viewers also slammed Annie Ludick Mthembu for allegedly looking down on cast members who are not married. The hashtag #RHOD is trending on Twitter as the viewers continue to share their thoughts on the latest episode.

