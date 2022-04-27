South African actress Sivenathi Mabuya and her husband of two months attended their friends' traditional wedding.

The newlyweds are glowing and radiating love in the beautiful pictures Sivenathi shared of them wearing cute matching traditional outfits.

Their love is truly what dreams are made of, which prompted one follower to say: "I think your smile is one of the reasons he married you"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Scandal! Actress Sivenathi Mabuya recently posted stunning pictures of herself and her husband attending their friends' traditional wedding.

The couple has been married since February 2022 and they appear to be happy in the photos, in which they are wearing matching traditional regalia as they gaze deeply into each other’s eyes with big smiles.

Newlyweds Sivenathi Mabuya and her husband attended a wedding. Image: @sivemabuya/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sivenathi captioned the photos saying:

“What dreams are made of✨”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Her followers reacted to the post, and @nokuzolanosi said:

“My fav couple ❤️”

@dudu__ndlovu commented:

“That first pic is nothing short of amazing ❤️”

@princyfaith2 wrote:

“Wooow, so beautiful and phenomenal, you inspire me every day @sivemabuya”

@siyamthandakg added:

“You're so beautiful, I love the dress, looks gorgeous on you.”

A few weeks ago, Sivenathi also reflected on her own traditional welcoming of the bride/groom ceremony, which took place in February, by posting a series of throwback pictures on Instagram.

The actress gushed in the caption, saying:

“A look back at one of the happiest days of my life❤️… my cheeks still hurt from all the laughter and big smiles. Oh but to be loved!!!”

According to ZAlebs, Sivenathi announced the news of her nuptials in February by sharing a cute video of her traditional wedding ceremonies on her social media pages.

“Thank you everyone for the kind words and well wishes. We appreciate you all,” she said.

The actress previously revealed that she met her husband at Hemingways Mall in East London in 2008, where she was stranded with her sisters. Her husband was kind enough to take them home and even asked her for an ice cream date.

Responding to her fans during a social media Q&A session, Sive said:

“He was patient enough to wait 12 years for that ice cream date he asked for back in 2008.”

Sivenathi is popularly known for her role as Xolile Medupe in Scandal!, but she left the soapie in 2021 and hasn't ruled out the possibility of a comeback. The actress currently has a role in the crime drama series Housewives on e.tv’s streaming platform eVOD and she also plays the role of Francina Pikoli on the Mzansi Magic drama Umzali Wam.

Scandal! actress Sivenathi Mabuya confirms exit after 4 years playing the role of Xolile Langa

Another Scandal! Star prepares to make their exit. Sivenathi Mabuya has revealed that her time on the drama-packed Mzansi series has come to an end.

Having played the role of Xolile for four years now, Sivenathi feels it is time to move on and expand her career. Confirming her exit from the show, Sivenathi expressed her gratitude for her time on the show.

Sivenathi’s character was seen out last Friday, 3 September 2021, and fans did not even see it coming. Having had to wait to say something, Sivenathi has mixed emotions now that it is all out.

Source: Briefly News