Sivenathi Mabuya bids Scandal! farewell as her time playing the character of Xolile comes to an end

Taking to social media with a heartfelt post, Sivenathi expressed her deepest gratitude, letting fans know that this is not the last they will see of her

Sivenathi’s people were shook to see her go, however, they know she will do great things and they cannot wait to see it

Another Scandal! Star prepares to make their exit. Sivenathi Mabuya has revealed that her time on the drama-packed Mzansi series has come to an end.

'Scandal!' viewers are going through a lot as many old faces leave. The latest one to bid farewell is actress Sivenathi Mabuya, who played Xolile. Image: @sivemabuya.

Source: Instagram

Having played the role of Xolile for four years now, Sivenathi feels it is time to move on and expand her career. Confirming her exit from the show, Sivenathi expressed her gratitude for her time on the show, reported TimesLIVE.

Sivenathi’s character was seen out last Friday, 3 September 2021, and fans did not even see it coming. Having had to wait to say something, Sivenathi has mixed emotions now that it is all out.

Sharing a very emotional post, filled with gratitude and pride, Sivenathi wished her character Xolile farewell. Sivenathi is eternally grateful to her fans and her Scandal! fam.

“Thank you for the love, support and recognition. These past 4years have been magical… it was an absolute honour to play this character and to be a part of many family’s lives/homes in this country.”

Sivenathi posted:

Seeing Sivenathi’s post, fans flocked to the comment section to express their disbelief and to let her know that she will be sorely missed. Despite the sadness that her exit brought, Sivenathi’s people cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.

@lusandambane posted in shock:

“Oh my! Where do I start? What do I say? You know my heart my baby girl ❤️. So long Xoli kaMaboni ”

@officialbax congratulated Sivenathi on having done an incredible job over the years:

“Congratulations on a job well done and being a sweet inspiration of what is possible. ”

@refiloezim sweetly said:

“You've made us fall inlove with your character over and over again sis. So well-played!!! Wenze kakhulu. Siyakthanda and farewell ♥️”

@slee_macarza commented with pride:

“Well done babe, we are proud of you. You killed that character ❤️❤️❤️”

