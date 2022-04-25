A video of a Mzansi granny rocking some cool dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The old lady can be seen dancing and busting some popular Mzansi dance moves in the middle of the street

Entertained Saffas were left debating about her age in the comments in response to her vibe and amusing performance

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African online users were left trying to determine the age of an old lady who was spotted breaking it down in the middle of the street in her hood.

Mzansi social media users had a field day with a video of a dancing gogo. Image: SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A video shared on Facebook by SA HOUSE MUSIC Downloads shows the petite and frail-looking woman dancing and busting some popular Mzansi dance moves for the camera.

This oldie is clearly young at heart and will not stop grooving any time soon!

Cyber citizens could not help but respond with amusement to the video. Many shared how old or young they thought the woman was, with others even sarcastically remarking that she was a 2K who partied too hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mafikizolo Ndlovu said:

“Her I.D will surprise you.”

PS Modombie commented:

“She's not even a gogo maybe born around the '80s or something if you consider 80s babies as gogos it's fine it might suit them.”

Charlie Dlamini responded:

“Eeeeh what if she's a 2000 who partied too hard for her own good.”

Prudence Nyoka wrote:

“When you thought you've seen it all then boom.”

Sandra Rancho reacted:

“Phumani ku bo gogo bethu, they didn't get a chance to feel young.”

Bathusi Mosimanewatlala replied:

“She dances much better than me.”

Gogo shows off smooth dance moves in viral video

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on an energetic gogo who gave ama2-thousand a run for their money with a video of her busting some trendy moves doing the rounds online.

The entertaining clip was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool and shows the grown lady walking out of a tent as she demonstrates some of the latest amapiano dance moves with ease and quite a vibe.

“Whose granny is this?” Kulani captioned the Twitter post.

The video gained a lot of traction online and South African online users were pleasantly amused and impressed by the gogo.

Source: Briefly News