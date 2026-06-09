CCTV Footage Captures the Moment Limpopo Bakery Robbery Takes Place
VHEMBE DISTRICT, LIMPOPO– The employee of Punda Maria Bakery escaped unharmed after four suspects broke into the business on 8 June 2026. However, the incident has left the employee emotionally shaken and scarred.
Limpopo publication Polokwane Weekly shared CCTV footage of the incident on its @PolokwaneWeekly X account. In the video, the employee is seated at his desk when masked men enter the room, pointing firearms at him. One of them demands that he get down and orders him to open the safe. The other suspects, four in total, proceed to search the office and the employee.
One of them almost smacks the employee but decides against it. While the employee opens the safe, one of the suspects continues to ransack the office, looking for items to steal. The other three nervously hover over the employee who frantically tries to open the safe.
Robbery caught on CCTV
After the employee successfully opens the safe, the suspects retrieve the money from it. Three suspects leave the office, and the fourth kicks a box over before leaving the office. A case has been opened, and the police have launched an investigation.
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View the clip on X here:
Pretoria woman maintains calm during robbery
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a woman from Tshwane kept her cool and remained composed during an unexpected robbery. A clip of the entire incident went viral, and it showed how the woman managed to keep her cool. The thug even apologised and said repeatedly that he thought she was a man.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za